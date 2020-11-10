Siya Khumalo | #ZondoCommission: What if Fikile Thabethe is the lynchpin on all proof of SAA criminality?

Confronting prevaricators like Yakhe Kwinana and Dudu Myeni head-on at the state capture commission won’t unravel the criminality around SOEs as quickly as calling, say, Fikile Thabethe to testify, writes Siya Khumalo.

An investigative approach that targets criminals' pettier misdemeanours is believed to be an efficient way to access proof of their more serious crimes: this has been called the Al Capone tactic after the mobster who went down for tax evasion - a charge less glamorous than the crimes he was infamous for.



Is it possible that there is, in plain sight, proof of fraud at SAA that while viewed in isolation or compared to other allegations seems relatively minor, but potentially has points of contact with the rest of the patronage network thought to have developed between President Jacob Zuma and the Guptas, stretching across Dudu Myeni and other now-familiar names?

Cast your memory back to the Constitutional Court Nkandla hearings. Advocate Lindiwe Nkosi-Thomas, now sometimes called on as an acting judge, represented the National Assembly.

Her performance was widely regarded as dismal.

She infamously conceded Parliament had failed in its duty to hold the Executive accountable about the findings of the Public Protector's report titled Secure In Comfort.

The advocate trended hard on social media, and if while suffering a bout of boredom you'd looked her up after that hearing you'd have discovered that she "broke her silence" regarding fraud allegations from when she was a board member at South African Airways.

However disingenuous her arguments about Parliament's failure on Nkandla were, their insincerity holds no candle before the nonsensicality of her explanation as to why she wasn't in jail for fraud. Some background may help.

Resistance to bribery

The former CEO of SAA, Vusiyile Kona, claims he resisted being bribed and influenced by the alleged Gupta patronage network that included Malusi Gigaba, Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana.

For this reason, the latter two former board members (who’d survived the purge of a board found dysfunctional while Lynne Brown was minister) would have sought to neutralise him by all means.

As per Sabelo Skiti's Sunday Times report, Kona had hired consultants to help turn SAA around, raising questions about whether he wasn't ignoring the moratorium he'd put on needless appointments (some of the consultants were mistaken for whistle-blowers in contact with M-Net’s Carte Blanche) and, by extension, the Public Finance Management Act.

SAA's Head of Legal, Fikile Thabethe, wrote to the board that the consultants' contracts were valid, going so far as including a full section on labour and employment law principles applicable to fixed term contracts of employment. The doctored version of the legal opinion that Nkosi-Thomas forwarded to the board omitted all of this.

A shocked Thabethe wrote to Kona, going so far as writing affidavits that she's rumoured to have forwarded to DA spokesperson on Public Enterprises, Natasha Mazzone, saying her opinion had been changed.

The publicised reasons Kona lost his job as SAA CEO, were his refusal to pander to the Guptas as well as this doctored legal opinion that he'd violated PFMA: what I'm saying here is that those reasons are the same reason, Nkosi-Thomas has a fraud case to answer for.

Thabethe needs to repeat what she claimed about the document being altered, and the people covering up the Guptas' network can be isolated by tracing who's protecting Nkosi-Thomas because this and state capture are codependent dynamics. It's for this reason there are rumours that AfriForum is investigating Nkosi-Thomas' alleged fraud itself, understanding there's no way the mainstream investigation and prosecutorial bodies of the Republic of Sanjay and Atul (RSA) would.

Nkosi-Thomas' self-defence is quite revealing: firstly, she never tries denying she committed the deed.

Secondly, at that time, the office of the Public Protector had paused its investigation pending a police fraud investigation.

"However, neither the National Prosecuting Authority or the police could elaborate on the case," a 2016 News24 article stated. "NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku had no knowledge of the matter."

Nkosi-Thomas also bases her defence on a conversation she and Thabethe allegedly had prior to her altering the legal opinion.

In this alleged discussion, Thabethe was won over to Nkosi-Thomas' view that the contracts were not binding to SAA.

The missing letter

Nkosi-Thomas further alleges that Thabethe drafted a letter corroborating this shift. But where's this letter, and why would Thabethe complain after this meeting that her opinion had been altered in a fashion that would expose SAA to breach of employment contract?

If there's no letter, Nkosi-Thomas has a fraud case to answer for.

Personally I'd be less interested in a letter that could, itself, turn out to be a forgery covering a forgery, than I would be interested in Thabethe the person, under oath, clarifying what happened. There's no other way to get as close as possible to the (legal) truth of the matter than that.

Because if this is bald-faced fraud, the net of people who were aware of or ignored it both within and outside SAA matches both circumstantial and direct evidence of "capture", a culture of cover-up that the Guptas could then have piggybacked on to serve their own interests.



So, here's the list of people who would have known:

Because Yakhe Kwinana (who served on the audit committee) was copied on the communications, the Auditor General was informed. As was Nkosi-Thomas' subsequent client, Parliament.

The Labour Court was informed, as was the Public Protector's Office. The General Council of the Bar was told, as was the Johannesburg Bar Council, but neither launched an investigation because, as I read what seems to be the offered explanation, when Nkosi-Thomas altered the legal opinion (of the head of a state-owned enterprise's legal compliance) division she wasn't acting in her legal capacity as an advocate.

There's a whole debate to be had there about how much bearing the un-constitutionality of actions taken outside an organisation against the state and its people has on its insider rules once those on the inside are called upon to observe, if not the letter of the law regarding who may investigate or prosecute what, then certainly its spirit insofar as it's about protecting the Republic.

With potentially such a wide network of people either distracted or covering up the fraud, wouldn't you also be keeping a low profile if you were Fikile Thabethe?