Clergymen appeal for calm after attack on child with boiling water

A 22-year-old woman, Asanda Makaluza, accused of pouring hot water on five-year-old Unako Kala was denied bail.

She appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 July on a charge of attempted murder.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the province, said the attempted murder charge emanated from injuries sustained by the minor.

He added the case had been postponed to Wednesday 20 September for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Langa Ministers Fraternal is appealing for calm down and for the law to take its course.

The group stated it wanted the two families at the centre of the dispute to sit down to arrive at an amicable solution.

The fraternal is an organisation for church leaders in Langa aimed at assisting residents in need.

Apostle Zongamele Baliso, Fraternal secretary and leader of Grace Community Church in Langa, stated that members had special visits to both parties to ascertain what led to the attack.

“As fraternal members we decided not to take sides,” he said.

“Instead, we encouraged them to smoke a peace pipe. We don’t want to interfere with the law. We want the court to continue with the case without any disturbance or interference. We also appeal to the community to do the same.”