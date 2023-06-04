Mthatha Express

Horrific accident between bus, taxi claims multiple lives

An accident between a taxi and bus has claimed the lives of multiple people.
Photo: Supplied

An accident with multiple fatalities happened on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki around 13:45 today, 4 June.

According to Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the Department of Transport in the Eastern Cape, an accident involving a minibus taxi and a long distance bus claimed the lives of nine people.

"Details of the accident remain sketchy at this stage, but our traffic law enforcement officers are on the scene along with all the rapid response teams.

"The number one priority is to assist and rescue those that are injured in this accident and then recover the bodies of those who have sadly passed on in this accident," Binqose said.

He added that details surrounding the accident and the final number of casualties will be made available at a later stage.

