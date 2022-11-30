Police arrest four suspects in connection with murder of 7 family members

Eastern Cape police detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with the murders of seven family members of the Mgxada family who were gunned down on the night of November 16.

The shooting incident took place at Mgxada family homestead in Tantseka Locality in Sithebe Administrative Area outside Mthatha.

The arrests were made on Monday and came less than a week after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the bereaved Mgxada family with promises of imminent arrests.

“On November 28, the investigating team received information that two suspects were appearing before the Bityi Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to possession of unlicensed firearm. Subsequently, one of the suspects led police to others who were hiding at Slovo Park in Mthatha.

“On seeing the police, the suspects who were hiding at Slovo Park started firing shots at the police who retaliated. During the exchange of gunfire, two suspects suffered injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention," said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.



Police also confiscated four firearms and a toy gun from the suspects.

Kinana said the firearms will be sent to the forensic testing unit for ballistic testing.

The four suspects are expected to appear before the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on November 30 on murder charges.

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has expressed gratitude to the community for supporting the work of the police during the investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the motive for the killings.