PE Express

3h ago

add bookmark

Accused in Vicki Terblanche murder case working on plea bargain with state

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reinhardt Leach, Dylan Cullis and Arnold Terblanche during a previous court appearance.
Reinhardt Leach, Dylan Cullis and Arnold Terblanche during a previous court appearance.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout

One of the accused in the Vicki Terblanche murder case is busy working on a plea bargain with the state.

The three accused, Vicki's estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, her boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, and Dylan Cullis, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrates Court again today, August 22.

The matter was postponed on July 12 until today for further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after the the court was told that the murder investigation had been completed, however, the court is still waiting on these instructions.

The court is also still awaiting the said plea bargain (105 statement) since it prompted further investigation and still needs to be finalised. Terblanche will also be launching another appeal against his bail refusal. This has been scheduled for September 9 in the Gqeberha High Court.

Magistrate Abigail Beeton once again postponed the case until September 30, 2022 and emphasised that the DPP must make a decision.

"Everything is hanging in the air now," Beeton said.

During their appearance, the three men seemed relaxed and were all dressed in dark jackets, with Cullis sporting a fresh haircut. Leach winked at members of the gallery before leaving the courtroom.

The three are accused of Vicki's murder after her body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October last year. Terblanche's bail has been denied twice, as well as his appeal against the first bail refusal.

Although the name of the accused working on the plea deal is known to Express, his name was not mentioned in court and he can thus not yet be identified.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhaplea bargainarnold terblanchepostponementvicki terblanchecourt
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Misuzulu kaZwelithini was crowned as the king of the Zulu kingdom at the weekend. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bayede! It's definitely time to turn a new page
10% - 117 votes
Not so fast, the fight for the crown is far from over
3% - 30 votes
The Zulu nation will be left high and dry, regardless of who rules
5% - 58 votes
Honestly, I couldn't care less about the Zulu royal family feud
83% - 994 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.99
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.95
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,738.59
-0.5%
Silver
19.01
-0.2%
Palladium
2,012.00
-5.4%
Platinum
877.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
96.72
+0.1%
Top 40
62,479
-0.8%
All Share
69,192
-0.8%
Resource 10
61,909
-0.4%
Industrial 25
84,999
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,654
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo