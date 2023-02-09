Arnold Terblanche granted bail - these are his bail conditions

Alleged wife murderer, Arnold Terblanche, has been granted bail after his appeal succeeded in the Makhanda High Court today, February 9.

After several failed attempts since Terblanche was arrested in November 2021, he will be a free man soon once he is officially released on bail tomorrow, February 10. Bail has been set at R1 million.

Terblanche has been given strict bail conditions, such as reporting to the Mount Road Police Station every Friday any time between 09:00 and 16:00. He has also been ordered to appear in court at whichever times and dates he is required to.

Terblanche has been placed on house arrest between 20:00 and 06:00 unless he has a medical emergency. In such a case, investigating officer, Col. Rhynhardt Swanepoel, is to be notified telephonically by Terblanche, his family or legal team.

"He shall not without the written permission from the investigating officer leave or travel outside the district of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. He shall surrender his passport or such other travel documents which he still might have in his possession or under his control to the investigating officer immediately after his release," court documents read.

He is also banned from communicating with any witness whose name is on the list that shall be served to him tomorrow.

If he acquires a cell phone, he has to inform Swanepoel within seven working days of its contact number and volunteer all details of the device such as its make, model IMEI and sim card numbers as may be required by Swanepoel.

If he fails to adhere to any of these restrictions, a warrant of arrest shall be issued immediately.

Terblanche will be back in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court court tomorrow.

Terblanche’s co-accused, Vicki’s boyfriend at the time of her death, Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis, have abandoned their bids for bail.

The three are accused of murder and the conspiracy to commit murder, among others, after Vicki’s body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October 2021.

This comes after they allegedly murdered Vicki by suffocating her with a pillow and/or strangling her, after having drugged her with schedule 6 medication, Percocet. They had allegedly also robbed her.