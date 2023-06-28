Kidnapped baby boy found alive seven months later

The baby boy kidnapped seven months ago at Kenako Mall, Gqeberha, has been found alive - and his alleged kidnapper has been arrested.

At the time of the kidnapping at the mall in Zwide, in November 2022, Baby Jali was just four days old.

According to police spokesperson, Captain André Beetge, police arrested a 20-year-old woman for the kidnapping and managed to recover the kidnapped child alive.

"The suspect will be making her first appearance on Thursday, 29 June, before the New Brighton Magistrate's Court to face a charge of kidnapping.

"Additional charges could be added, and the child remains in the care of Social Work Services pending further investigation in this matter," said Beetge.

The mother of the baby, Noncedo Jali, gave birth to her baby boy on 22 November 2022 at Dora Nginza Hospital and was discharged from hospital on 27 November.

According to earlier police reports, an unknown woman, allegedly posing as someone sent by the mother's family to assist, went with Jali to Kenako Mall to withdraw money to buy clothing for the newborn.

The woman then disappeared with the baby, and a case of kidnapping was opened.