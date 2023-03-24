Kidnapped Riana Pretorius from Gqeberha found safe, unharmed

The young biokineticist, Riana Pretorius, who was kidnapped outside of the Newton Medical Centre in Newton Park last week, has been found safe.

Hawks spokesperson, Capt. Yolisa Mgolodela, confirmed that she was returned to her family early this morning.

"Riana has been found, safe and sound. I am so happy that she has been found," Mgolodela told the PE Express.

Further details have not been released yet by the Hawks.

She was abducted by three men at about 08:00 on March 16 outside of her workplace in Pickering Street.

A ransom demand of R2 million was later made by the kidnappers.

Two people have been arrested in connection with her kidnapping so far. One of the suspects is expected to apply for bail later today.

This is a developing story.