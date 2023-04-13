PICS | Suspects in Riana Pretorius kidnapping back in court

Bail proceedings continue in the Riana Pretorius kidnapping case in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court today, April 13.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Pretorius, a Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist, first appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on April 5 for their formal bail application to commence. They are Xolisile Rawutini (40) and Xolani Kafile (40).

The charges on the provisional charge sheet include kidnapping, trafficking in persons and robbery with aggravating circumstances, among others.

Rawutini, a father of two minor children, was arrested on the same day that Pretorius was kidnapped (March 16) when he was found driving the white Toyota Corolla that allegedly abducted her.

Kafile, who was arrested by East London police and detained until The Hawks arrived to take him into custody on March 28, said police allegedly called him the K-word. They allegedly also called him by another person's name, one that he does not know.

Media24 (Netwerk24 and PE Express) and Newzroom Afrika were the only media houses to apply to take pictures of the suspects in court. They were granted permission by the presiding magistrate.

This is a developing story.