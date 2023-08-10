Police arrest suspect for murder of Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Gqeberha woman Marolien Schmidt, 40, who was stabbed in an alleged house robbery in the early hours of Wednesday in her Richmond Hill home.

Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg, said a 29-year-old suspect was arrested in central and has been detained for the murder.

Schmidt was found on Wednesday by her neighbours after they heard screams coming from her home.

"She sustained multiple stab wounds and succumbed to her injuries on arrival at the hospital. The motive for the murder is suspected to be robbery," said Janse Van Rensburg.

She saidthe suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on 14 August.

Nelson Mandela District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata, commended the detective officers for the speedy arrest.

"The dedication, commitmentand of these officers undoubtedly contributes to the safety and security of our community. We will be working closely with the NPA to ensure that the suspect is denied bail," said Ncata.

Ward five Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Terri Stander expressed her pride in the SAPS's efficiency in this investigation.

"My camera footage provided information that helped identify the alleged tsots and provided information about our crime hotspots that led them to his likely location. I hosted all manner of senior SAPS officers and Crime Intelligence who were assigned to resolve this case as a matter of urgency," said Stander.

"We must praise the SAPS for their tremendous effort. Some people did not rest until the suspect was captured around 01:00 this morning. So less than 24 hours to potentially solve the most heinous crime our community has suffered."



