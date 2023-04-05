PE Express

2h ago

Pretorius kidnapping: Suspects in court - claim police assault, use of K-word

Candice Bezuidenhout
Riana Pretorius.
Riana Pretorius.
The two suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Nelson Mandela Bay biokineticist, Riana Pretorius, appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court again today, April 5 for their formal bail application to commence.

The charges on the provisional charge sheet include kidnapping, trafficking in persons and robbery with aggravating circumstances, among others.

Xolisile Rawutini (40), a father of two minor children, said by means of an affidavit read into the record by his legal representative, Bond Nyoka, that he did not kidnap, rob or traffic anyone.

Rawutini, who was arrested on the same day that Pretorius was kidnapped when he was found driving the white Toyota Corolla that allegedly abducted her, added that as a self-employed "jikeleza" driver, the only reason he was behind the wheel of the car is because he was asked by an acquaintance known as "Bawukazi," to pick up someone at Greenacres that morning.

He said that he agreed to pick up this person because he was going to be paid R200 and although "jikelezas" only drive in the townships, he was looking forward to the prospect of making R200 so early in the morning.

According to his statement, someone brought the car (the white Toyota Corolla) but since he was the only one with a driver's licence, he had to drive the car with the acquaintance as a passenger.

"I drove with the gentleman to Greenacres but on our way the direction changed to a street next to Greenacres. We did not find the person," he said in the statement.

According to Rawutini, he drove away and when he was on Grahamstown Road, he saw the flashing lights of police cars and he was pulled over. He claims that "Bawukazi" got out and ran and he eventually followed, not knowing why he was being stopped by the police.

"The police assaulted me, sprayed pepper spray in my eyes and hit me. My eyes were sore and they kept asking me where this woman was that I don't know. I also did not know about any firearm and I did not kidnap anyone," he said.

Kafile (40), who was arrested by East London police and detained until The Hawks arrived to take him into custody on March 28, said police allegedly called him the K-word. They allegedly also called him by another person's name, one that he does not know.

He said that he was waiting for a friend that went shopping in Amalinda when he was arrested.

"I don't know a person called Riana Pretorius or what happened to her. I also have an alibi that I was not in Gqeberha," Kafile said in his affidavit that was read into the record by his legal representative, Wayne MacGear.

The bail application will continue on Thursday, April 13. The state is opposing bail.

The arrests originated from the abduction of Pretorius (26) outside the Newton Medical Centre where she works on the morning of March 16.

She was safely returned to her family on March 24.

