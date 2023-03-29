Vicki Terblanche murder: Cullis sentenced to 18 years in prison

One of the accused in the Vicki Terblanche murder case, Dylan Cullis, has been sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment in the Gqeberha High Court this morning, March 29.

This comes after he confessed his involvement in her murder.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout

Cullis' co-accused, Vicki's estranged husband Arnold Terblanche and Reinhardt Leach, face several charges relating to her murder after her body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October 2021.

Terblanche made his first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court last Friday since his release on bail of R1 million last month.








