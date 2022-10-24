PE Express

1h ago

add bookmark

Vicki Terblanche murder: State asks magistrate to recuse himself

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
It is a little more than a year since Vicki Terblanche was murdered, allegedly by her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach and another accused, Dylan Culis.
It is a little more than a year since Vicki Terblanche was murdered, allegedly by her estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach and another accused, Dylan Culis.

The state in the Vicki Terblanche murder case has asked the presiding magistrate, Kriban Pillay, to recuse himself from the case.

State prosecutor, adv, Marius Stander, said that the state has requested this based on allegations against Terblanche that he had paid money to a "Mr A" to bribe a Department of Justice official and two judges in order to be granted bail.

"Mr A," who has in the meantime been identified by Terblanche as Phindile Zweni, chairperson of the South African Sentenced and Awaiting Trial Prisoners Organisation (SASAPO), at no stage attempted to bribe the official or the judges and the preferential judges were never appointed to hear Terblanche's appeal against his bail refusal.

The state indicated that the magistrate in this matter has become a subject matter of the case and has thus been asked to recuse himself.

In his responding affidavit read into the record last week, Terblanche denied any allegations of bribing a Department of Justice official and judges.

According to Terblanche, Zweni is a fraudster as he had allegedly, on many occasions, swindled money out of Terblanche under the pretense of helping to exonerate him.

Terblanche and his co-accused, Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis, are accused of conspiring to and murdering his estranged wife, Vicki Terblanche. Her body was found in a shallow grave in Greenbushes this time last year.

The matter has been postponed to Friday, October 28 for Pillay to make his judgement.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhaarnold terblanchevicki terblanchekriban pillay
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4175 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12179 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
40% - 17637 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,646.72
-0.7%
Silver
19.07
-1.7%
Palladium
1,999.71
-1.2%
Platinum
925.10
-1.1%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
58,277
-1.4%
All Share
64,848
-1.1%
Resource 10
61,477
+0.5%
Industrial 25
75,989
-3.1%
Financial 15
14,966
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding

11h ago

These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo