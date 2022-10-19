WATCH | Gqeberha businessman kidnapped, still missing

A local businessman, Ashraf Laher (45) was kidnapped in Korsten, Gqeberha this afternoon.

Police were informed by the community of a hijacking and kidnapping that happened around 12:30 on Wednesday, October 19.

According to Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, police spokesperson, it is alleged that Laher, a business owner, was driving his white Ford Ranger in Durban Road, Korsten.

"Whilst travelling in the road, he was approached by one unidentified suspect who was allegedly armed with a firearm," Kinana said.

Together with three other suspects, the one suspect pointed a firearm at Laher.

"They all jumped into the vehicle and allegedly drove off with Laher. Later in the afternoon, at approximately 14:00, the Ford Ranger was found abandoned in Eveready Road, in Sidwell."



Laher, who is a South African citizen, is still missing.

His wife opened a case of hijacking and kidnapping at SAPS Gelvandale.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has ordered the activation of the 72-hour mobilisation plan in order to trace, track and arrest the culprits as speedily as it may be possible.

Anyone with information that can lead to the whereabouts of the victim is requested to make contact with Gelvandale Police Station or call the Crime Stop number 08 600 10 111.

ISSUED BY SAPS