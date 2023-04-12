Five people killed in Ocean View shooting in Cape Town

Police and emergency workers in Ocean View are attending to a scene where five people were killed, with another person injured in a shooting incident in Neptune Lane earlier today (Wednesday 12 April).

Speaking from the scene, W.O. Louise Louw from Ocean View Police Station confirmed the shooting incident to People's Post, adding that police are on the trail of one of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Ocean View Community Policing Forum chair, Mansoer Ismail, says load shedding has already affected the investigation.

“Five people died in the shooting and because it happened during load shedding the CCTV cameras were off.”

