Police on the hunt for gunmen connected to shooting incident in Green Point

A man was wounded following a shooting incident on Somerset Road in Green Point earlier today.

According to reports, the victim was shot by unknown gunmen when he got out of his vehicle.

Provincial police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wy says Cape Town Central police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

“At arrival on the scene, the members were informed that the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is at an early stage, therefore, no further detail can be divulged. Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues.”

Mark Truss, chair of the Cape Town Central Policing Forum, says that details are still vague at this stage.

“According to what we understand, a man was shot as he got out of his car. He then ran into a nearby shopping centre. We are not sure whether the incident was gang-related.”

Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.