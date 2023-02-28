Hout Bay robbery suspects linked to disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke

Five suspects arrested in Hout Bay on charges of robbery earlier this month have been formally linked to the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke, 22.



In a statement that was posted to the Hout Bay Community Policing Forum’s (CPF) Facebook page on Tuesday, Anthony Chemaly, chair of the CPF wrote: “We can confirm this morning that three suspects in the disappearance of Nick Frischke appeared in court on Monday and they have admitted to robbing Mr Frischke.”

Chemaly said two suspects were set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today.



“The victim's backpack and cellphone were recovered as well as a knife. Despite intensive questioning and following up of information from the suspects, there is still no sign of the missing hiker,” wrote Chemaly.

Last week, People’s Post reported that Frischke’s credit card was among recovered stolen property listed in a Hout Bay Police logbook.

Shortly after noon today, Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut confirmed that five suspects, aged between 20 and 25, have appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Traut told People’s Post that two of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday 21 February and the other three on Thursday 23 February.

“They will face a charge of robbery after stolen property was found in their possession,” he said.

Traut said that, amongst the stolen items was a credit card in the name of the missing Nick Frischke and other belongings.

“We have reason to believe that the suspects came into possession of the property during a robbery,” he said.

“At this premature stage we will refrain from speculating about possible outcomes or by disclosing information that is crucial for the investigation.”

It is suspected that Frischke went missing on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay.



Hout Bay NSRI, a Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad drone team, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue squad trail search and rescue team, a Police K9 search and rescue team, WSAR (Wilderness Search and Rescue) and WSAR K9 search and rescue team have been scouring the area for days now, with helicopters first seen circling above Hangberg on Saturday (18 February).

“An integrated search operation for Nick Frischke is still underway while the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are being investigated,” said Traut.





