People's Post

10h ago

add bookmark

Three-month backlog in medical aid subsidies spell trouble for Post Office pensioners

accreditation
Nettalie Viljoen (@nettalieviljoen)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elizabeth Anne Engelbrecht in her hospital bed at Groote Schuur Hospital. Released from hospital last week, the mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday 14 January. PHOTO: Supplied
Elizabeth Anne Engelbrecht in her hospital bed at Groote Schuur Hospital. Released from hospital last week, the mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday 14 January. PHOTO: Supplied

Pensioners belonging to a medical aid scheme subsidised by the SA Post Office (Sapo) may very well find themselves in dire straits soon following the appointment of a firm to negotiate a buy-out offer in respect of medical aid subsidies on behalf of the national postal service.

People’s Post has learned that, unbeknownst to many Sapo pensioners, medical aid service providers contracted to Sapo had suspended the benefits of their members during October, November and December last year due to non-payment for this period.

On Friday 13 January, Johan Kruger, Sapo national spokesperson, told People’s Post that all medical aid contributions for all “recognised medical aid schemes” had been paid and were up to date.

While the news late last week that their mother’s medical aid was again active came as a relief to Elizabeth Anne Engelbrecht’s family, they said that it in no way made up for the shock they experienced when they tried to admit the 96-year-old to Rondebosch Medical Centre Private Hospital just before New Year, only to be turned away.

When People’s Post spoke to Rondebosch resident James Engelbrecht (71) last week, he explained that his mother was getting weaker and needed to be hospitalised.

“When she got there (Rondebosch Medical Centre), we were told that her medical aid had been suspended. We were left looking around, asking, ‘Now what?’ In the end, we had to take her to Groote Schuur Hospital,” said Engelbrecht.

With this having come out of nowhere, James immediately contacted Sapo and his mother’s medical aid, Bonitas Medical Fund.

In an email sent to James (and shared with People’s Post) on Wednesday 11 January, the Sapo Payroll department informed him that October 2022 contributions had now been paid. However, it stated that contributions for November and December were still unpaid “due to the dire financial situation that Sapo is currently experiencing”.

“Sapo is currently in discussion with the various schemes in so far as the arrears and the upliftment of suspensions. Sapo is doing their utmost to find urgent solutions to the current situation,” the email read.

James said it was unacceptable that Sapo did not inform his mother or his family about the medical aid suspension beforehand, adding that this could have cost pensioners their lives.

“How can you not inform these elderly, vulnerable people in society? My father worked for the Post Office for 40 years. He started as a cleaner and worked his way up to an inspector. How can you not inform people about the decisions that you as the Post Office have made?”

On Monday 16 January, Lee Callakoppen, Principal Officer of Bonitas Medical Fund confirmed that payment from Sapo had been received.

“The Group membership is in good standing. Group suspension have been lifted however there may be individual specific pre-existing conditions (and not as a result of the suspension) that may be applicable to individual membership,” said Callakoppen.

The fact that the arrears have now been paid may, however, turn out to be a reprieve only, rather than a long-term solution.

In the email, Sapo advised James to contact the appointed firm which “will gladly explain terms and conditions of the medical buy-out offer and the way forward”.

Should pensioners accept the buy-out offer, they will be able to remain on their medical aid but without subsidy going forward.

For a pensioner like Elizabeth Anne, who received a Sapo subsidy of R4 838,93, the loss of the subsidy could mean a huge additional monthly expense.

At the time of going to print, People’s Post was unable to determine how many Sapo pensioners in total, belonging to the various Sapo-recognised medical aid schemes, would be affected. The number of Sapo pensioners belonging to Bonitas alone is 2 378.

James blamed this predicament on corruption and fraud.

“These are people who worked for South Africa for their whole lives. Pink, black, yellow, blue – everybody is going to be affected,” he said.

. Sadly, Elizabeth Anne Engelbrecht passed away on Saturday 14 January.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
post officewestern capecape townpensioners
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 1055 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 4351 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 211 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.59
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,913.80
-0.1%
Silver
24.13
-0.6%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
73,059
+0.0%
All Share
79,201
+0.0%
Resource 10
78,022
-0.2%
Industrial 25
100,327
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,972
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

10h ago

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain

10h ago

Sm-art offers therapy for artists who need support in Mitchell's Plain
Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61

10h ago

Granny breaks barriers as she realises student dream at 61
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo