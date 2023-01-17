Three-month backlog in medical aid subsidies spell trouble for Post Office pensioners

Pensioners belonging to a medical aid scheme subsidised by the SA Post Office (Sapo) may very well find themselves in dire straits soon following the appointment of a firm to negotiate a buy-out offer in respect of medical aid subsidies on behalf of the national postal service.

People’s Post has learned that, unbeknownst to many Sapo pensioners, medical aid service providers contracted to Sapo had suspended the benefits of their members during October, November and December last year due to non-payment for this period.

On Friday 13 January, Johan Kruger, Sapo national spokesperson, told People’s Post that all medical aid contributions for all “recognised medical aid schemes” had been paid and were up to date.

While the news late last week that their mother’s medical aid was again active came as a relief to Elizabeth Anne Engelbrecht’s family, they said that it in no way made up for the shock they experienced when they tried to admit the 96-year-old to Rondebosch Medical Centre Private Hospital just before New Year, only to be turned away.

When People’s Post spoke to Rondebosch resident James Engelbrecht (71) last week, he explained that his mother was getting weaker and needed to be hospitalised.

“When she got there (Rondebosch Medical Centre), we were told that her medical aid had been suspended. We were left looking around, asking, ‘Now what?’ In the end, we had to take her to Groote Schuur Hospital,” said Engelbrecht.

With this having come out of nowhere, James immediately contacted Sapo and his mother’s medical aid, Bonitas Medical Fund.

In an email sent to James (and shared with People’s Post) on Wednesday 11 January, the Sapo Payroll department informed him that October 2022 contributions had now been paid. However, it stated that contributions for November and December were still unpaid “due to the dire financial situation that Sapo is currently experiencing”.

“Sapo is currently in discussion with the various schemes in so far as the arrears and the upliftment of suspensions. Sapo is doing their utmost to find urgent solutions to the current situation,” the email read.

James said it was unacceptable that Sapo did not inform his mother or his family about the medical aid suspension beforehand, adding that this could have cost pensioners their lives.

“How can you not inform these elderly, vulnerable people in society? My father worked for the Post Office for 40 years. He started as a cleaner and worked his way up to an inspector. How can you not inform people about the decisions that you as the Post Office have made?”

On Monday 16 January, Lee Callakoppen, Principal Officer of Bonitas Medical Fund confirmed that payment from Sapo had been received.

“The Group membership is in good standing. Group suspension have been lifted however there may be individual specific pre-existing conditions (and not as a result of the suspension) that may be applicable to individual membership,” said Callakoppen.

The fact that the arrears have now been paid may, however, turn out to be a reprieve only, rather than a long-term solution.

In the email, Sapo advised James to contact the appointed firm which “will gladly explain terms and conditions of the medical buy-out offer and the way forward”.

Should pensioners accept the buy-out offer, they will be able to remain on their medical aid but without subsidy going forward.

For a pensioner like Elizabeth Anne, who received a Sapo subsidy of R4 838,93, the loss of the subsidy could mean a huge additional monthly expense.

At the time of going to print, People’s Post was unable to determine how many Sapo pensioners in total, belonging to the various Sapo-recognised medical aid schemes, would be affected. The number of Sapo pensioners belonging to Bonitas alone is 2 378.

James blamed this predicament on corruption and fraud.

“These are people who worked for South Africa for their whole lives. Pink, black, yellow, blue – everybody is going to be affected,” he said.

. Sadly, Elizabeth Anne Engelbrecht passed away on Saturday 14 January.