Two high-ranking gang members killed as hail of bullets rain down in Retreat

Two high-ranking gang members died in a hail of bullets at the intersection of Prince George Drive and Peach Street in Retreat on Thursday.

According to police, the victims were members of the 27s gang, who were on their way back home to Kraaifontein after visiting someone at Pollsmoor prison.

Grassy Park station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said the gang members were driving in a two-vehicle convoy.

"Prominent gang members who were coming from a visit at Pollsmoor were shot dead.

"Because they were high-ranking gang members, they were travelling in two vehicles.

"When the front vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Peach Street and Prince George Drive, two guys jumped out of a vehicle and fired multiple shots."

Laing, who is currently at the scene, said police have "picked up around 30 cartridges so far."

The black Mercedes the victims were travelling in is riddled with bullets as police are combing the scene for more clues. Laing says it is unclear why the second vehicle in the convoy did not return any shots.

"It was high-ranking gang members which is why they drove in two vehicles.

"The second car who followed them would have had firearms so it is unclear why they did not return any shots."

He added that police will be looking at CCTV footage available for more clues.