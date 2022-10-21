Footage of less than 2 minutes shows dramatic kidnapping from CT store

Shocking footage has surfaced of multiple people abducting the owner of a liquor store’s wife in Bellville.
The kidnapping took place on Wednesday morning at around 11:45 at Blue Bottle Liquor on Strand Road.
The footage lasts less than two minutes and shows a woman sitting behind a counter while another tends to customers behind a till.
The woman, wearing a white T-shirt, starts speaking to the customers, both with their faces showing to the camera.
One of the customers, a man wearing what looks like a red overall and a cap, shows the woman a small piece of paper.
In the meantime, another man passes behind them. He then turns around and pushes something against the woman’s back.
She looks back in shock and another man, wearing a blue overall top, helps him escort the woman out of the store.
The man in the red overall is on his phone immediately but makes no effort to stop the men.
At that stage, seven people are in the shop and five of them (including the cashier) walk off-camera calmly, while the other two men take the woman in white away.
The footage then shows another man coming on-screen and searching through the counter where the kidnapped woman was sitting before walking away empty-handed.
The police have confirmed they are investigating a kidnapping case.
“SAPS can confirm that an investigation has been initiated following a kidnapping incident this morning at around 11:45 in Bellville,” Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut says.
“Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm,” he adds.
“Arrests are yet to be made.”
Last week two men were arrested at the exact store for stolen beer worth thousands of rand.