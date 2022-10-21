TygerBurger

1h ago

add bookmark

Footage of less than 2 minutes shows dramatic kidnapping from CT store

accreditation
Nielen de Klerk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman was kidnapped in mere seconds from a liquor store in Bellville on Wednesday.
A woman was kidnapped in mere seconds from a liquor store in Bellville on Wednesday.

Shocking footage has surfaced of multiple people abducting the owner of a liquor store’s wife in Bellville.

The kidnapping took place on Wednesday morning at around 11:45 at Blue Bottle Liquor on Strand Road.

The footage lasts less than two minutes and shows a woman sitting behind a counter while another tends to customers behind a till.

The woman, wearing a white T-shirt, starts speaking to the customers, both with their faces showing to the camera.  

One of the customers, a man wearing what looks like a red overall and a cap, shows the woman a small piece of paper.

In the meantime, another man passes behind them. He then turns around and pushes something against the woman’s back.

She looks back in shock and another man, wearing a blue overall top, helps him escort the woman out of the store.

The man in the red overall is on his phone immediately but makes no effort to stop the men.

At that stage, seven people are in the shop and five of them (including the cashier) walk off-camera calmly, while the other two men take the woman in white away.

The footage then shows another man coming on-screen and searching through the counter where the kidnapped woman was sitting before walking away empty-handed.

The police have confirmed they are investigating a kidnapping case.

“SAPS can confirm that an investigation has been initiated following a kidnapping incident this morning at around 11:45 in Bellville,” Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut says.

“Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm,” he adds.

“They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises, where after they fled the scene in a VW Polo.

“Arrests are yet to be made.”

Last week two men were arrested at the exact store for stolen beer worth thousands of rand.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townbellvillekidnapping
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3762 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12057 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17593 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
21% - 8998 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.41
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,652.51
+1.5%
Silver
19.15
+2.5%
Palladium
2,015.00
-2.4%
Platinum
934.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
92.38
-0.0%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

13h ago

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo