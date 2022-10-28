Ghastly discovery in Bonteheuwel as workers find foetus in blocked drain

The police have confirmed that a foetus was found in a drain in Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Samantha Adonis says the discovery was made by workers who were clearing a block in Teak Road.

"At about 12:30 one of the employees of the company that was working on the drain, notice a leg of a baby protruding from the garbage in the drain. The worker called the police, who in turn called the City of Cape Town's rescue services for assistance. It was confirmed that it was a foetus," says Adonis.

According to Adonis, an investigation is underway to determine how the foetus got in the drain.

Anyone with information can phone 021 935 9804.