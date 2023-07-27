R2m ransom demanded for release of shop assistant kidnapped from store in Kuils River

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is investigating a case of business robbery, kidnapping and extortion after a shop assistant was kidnapped by a group of men from superette in Brantwood, Kuils River yesterday (Wednesday 26 July).

Kuils River police spokesperson WO Liesel Beukes said according to available information an employee at the door of the Digtebij Superette saw a Toyota Quantum with a trailer pulling up in front around 12:50.



The employee was threatened with a firearm before 20 men entered the store demanding keys.

When these could not be produced, the suspects forced open an office door.

Cash, cigarettes and Oka pipes with an estimated value of R19 000 were taken.

Some of the men robbed the customers in the store of their cellphones before locking everyone in a walk-in freezer.

The men kidnapped one of the shop assistants, a 28–year-old man and have demanded R2 million for his safe return, Beukes said.