26m ago

Share

No place for corrupt officials in Free State, says new premier

accreditation
Refilwe Mochoari
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The new Free State premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, during his maiden state of the province address (Sopa) on 28 February.Photo: Mlungisi Louw
The new Free State premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, during his maiden state of the province address (Sopa) on 28 February.Photo: Mlungisi Louw
  • Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana said the province would no longer be a breeding ground for corruption.
  • Dukwana was sworn in as premier on 24 February.
  • Refilwe Mochoari asked him about it as well as the fate of the health department head, who is facing corruption charges.

In his first State of the Province Address, new Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana said the province would no longer be used as the breeding ground for corruption.

"It is imperative that we restore the integrity and credibility of our government," Dukwana said. "We have experienced the painful truth that fraud and corruption are not victimless crimes."

Dukwana noted the various ongoing investigations across provincial departments and said these investigations must be finalised and recommendations must be implemented.

'No place for corrupt officials'

After being sworn in as the new premier on 24 February, Dukwana told Spotlight that officials who had pending corruption cases against them, and those who were attending court cases, would be looked into as one of the new administration's key priorities.

When asked how he would deal with the head of the Free State health department, Godfrey Mahlatsi, who is facing corruption charges, Dukwana said the position was that those who were charged must at least be suspended from office. He said this applied to all provincial government departments and not just health.

At the time of writing, Mahlatsi was, however, still in the job.

"We also have people who are not charged, but are not doing what they are supposed to do, but they are getting salaries and all other benefits, so we need to look into all of these things," Dukwana said.

Mahlatsi had been acting as HOD since 2020 and the previous premier, Sisi Ntombela, in 2021 permanently appointed him in the position, despite having corruption allegations hanging over him.

Mahlatsi was investigated by the Special Investigating Unit for alleged PPE tender fraud relating to an amount of R39 million that was awarded by the provincial Treasury while he was the HOD in that department. The tenders were awarded to 32 service providers who allegedly supplied sub-standard surgical gowns to the health department.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the investigation had been handed over to the NPA.

READ | 'A day of hope, restoration': Dukwana elected Free State premier 11 years after Magashule fired him

Responding to the premier's statements, Mahlatsi said: "Look, I am an employee of government and the premier is my employer. If the premier decides to take any steps against any employee of government, it is within his right to do so. The decisions of the employer must at all times be respected."

In addition to the SIU investigation, Mahlatsi, together with the former Health HOD David Motau – who has since been fired from his post as the registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) – and 10 other officials in the provincial health department are facing charges of fraud, corruption, forgery, and money laundering, which led to an R8.7 million loss to the department.

They all appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in August 2021 and have been on bail since.

According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Free State, Pheladi Shuping, the court case was still pending. He said a pre-trial conference was held on 13 February and was set to continue on 22 March.

Cleaning house

According to the newly appointed ANC provincial spokesperson, Jabu Mbalula, building an ethical public service could not happen if there were questionable people with questionable standing running the government.

"The issue of ethics and building an ethical public service is very important to us, as the ANC, so those issues will have to be addressed," he told Spotlight.

"We will ensure that the issue of senior managers, who have corruption charges behind them, will be cleaned out. It makes no sense to have people who are in charge of the affairs of society, yet they themselves have issues to answer, either in courts and so on," he said.

Dukwana said the provincial government prioritised the implementation of lifestyle audits, in accordance with the appropriate regulatory framework.

"We are, however, not satisfied with our progress and will secure external assistance to accelerate the implementation of lifestyle audits," he said.

Change of MEC?

While Dukwana was quite firm about the fate of corrupt officials, he would not be drawn on the fate of Montseng Tsiu, the provincial Health MEC.

Following the election of the new provincial ANC leadership in January, where Dukwana unseated Sisi Ntombela as ANC provincial chair, there was wide expectation that Ntombela and several MECs, including Tsiu, would be recalled.

Ntombela has since resigned.

Asked about Tsiu, Dukwana said nothing had been confirmed as yet.

"I will not be able to disclose such information at this moment," he said, adding that they would consider everything and would come up with a team of men and women (provincial executive) who could do the job.

"For now, I can't say who's going or who's not going, until everything is finalised."

READ | Dukwana as premier brings stability by eliminating two centres of power, says Free State ANC

When asked about the performance of the health department so far, he warned against focusing on only one department.

"The issue is, do we have an executive council that works together and makes sure that all other things are done to get what we want objectively as a province? The health department is important - but, without proper roads, ambulances will not be able to arrive at their destination. Without water and electricity, hospitals will not be able to deliver quality health services.

"Everything is interlinked. Without proper people working and providing services, you won't have a properly functioning department. So we need to focus on how we bring about community-centred services to our people and make sure that health is not only when you go to hospital. We should deal with many other things to create a healthy society."

'All talk, no action'

But some opposition parties remain sceptical.

According to DA's Roy Jankielsohn, the party will hold Dukwana accountable for his statements on corruption.

"But we don't think that the premier will stick to his word because the people who are accused of corruption are from his own party – the ANC - which is the majority. At the end of the day, we are still led by the same old corrupt ANC, with corrupt officials."

Jankielsohn said the province needed people with the right qualifications and skills to be appointed to government positions.

The EFF's Coach Liphoko told Spotlight: "There is no element of him (Dukwana) being genuine about all of this. He is only pushing a political campaign for the 2024 elections. The corrupt people belong to his party and he was supposed to act immediately when he took office, but right now it is all talk and no action."

Liphoko said he expected that Dukwana would not act on Mahlatsi.

"He knows the culprits of corruption, including those who were involved in the Vrede Dairy project and they are still occupying office. So, no, the premier only wants to be seen as a person who fights corruption for the purpose of elections."

The provincial secretary of the nursing union, Denosa, Brian Motshabi, said the union supported the premier in fighting corruption.

"We hope he will fast-track the process as we have seen the impact of corruption on health services. It has collapsed our health system and all individuals who are implicated must account."

*This article was published by Spotlight – health journalism in the public interest.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mxolisi dukwanafree statebloemfonteinpoliticsgovernance
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 1374 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 314 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
5% - 264 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 2906 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.59
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.01
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.61
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
942.85
+0.7%
Palladium
1,390.57
-0.2%
Gold
1,817.65
+0.2%
Silver
20.05
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,868
-1.1%
All Share
77,742
-1.0%
Resource 10
65,410
-0.2%
Industrial 25
105,090
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,351
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

12h ago

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo