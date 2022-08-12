14m ago

add bookmark

BCG vaccine prevents TB in young children, but not adults - new study

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Bacille Calmette-Guérin tuberculosis vaccine has been used for 100 years.
The Bacille Calmette-Guérin tuberculosis vaccine has been used for 100 years.
Bet_Noire/Getty Images
  • A new study published in The Lancet found the Bacille Calmette-Guérin tuberculosis vaccine is efficient in children and not adults. 
  • The authors of the study suggest a booster shot after childhood.  
  • The vaccine has been used for 100 years. 

For 100 years, the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has been used in tuberculosis (TB) prevention. 

Although the vaccine is given to at least 100 million people annually, researchers have always questioned its effectiveness. 

TB affects at least 10 million people a year across the world.

A new study, The Lancet Global Health, by Boston University School of Public Health researchers, found the BCG vaccination at birth provides significant protection against TB, but only among children under five years old. 

The study analysed data from the last 10 years from high-burden settings in 17 countries, including South Africa, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Uganda, The Gambia and Brazil.

They analysed individual-level data from 26 longitudinal studies, which included nearly 70 000 participants exposed to TB from 1998 to 2018. The analysis examined variability across the studies, including the use of skin and blood TB infection tests, and accounted for potentially confounding factors, such as HIV, exposure status and history of prior TB. 

It found the overall effectiveness of BCG vaccination against all forms of tuberculosis was 18%. When stratified by age, BCG vaccination only significantly protected against all TB in children younger than five. 

READ | Covid-19, vaccinations led to new category of violations - SAHRC

Among the subset of 14 cohorts reporting specific forms of TB, researchers found evidence of a small, significant reduction in the rate of pulmonary TB with vaccination (19% effectiveness).

"For both of these outcomes, protection was concentrated in young children. Whether BCG vaccination protects young children from pulmonary tuberculosis is controversial and previous results have been heterogeneous,"  the paper states.

They also found protection from death among BCG-vaccinated children in the study. This persisted until participants were aged 14.

"Unlike many of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, which we know are highly effective, there is widespread debate on the BCG vaccine's effectiveness and duration of protection, as well as whether the vaccine only works in selective settings.

"Our findings indicate that BCG vaccination is effective at preventing tuberculosis in young children. Since tuberculosis in children is a highly debilitating and severe disease, BCG vaccination should continue to be used," said the study's lead author, Leonardo Martinez, an assistant professor of epidemiology.

The paper suggests that a booster shot be administered after childhood.

"Boosting immunoprotection is needed for older populations. Novel vaccines are urgently needed to supplement BCG vaccination in high-burden settings," Martinez said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lancethealthtb
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 1513 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
48% - 6524 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
37% - 5116 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 493 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.28
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,794.66
+0.3%
Silver
20.52
+1.0%
Palladium
2,266.50
-1.0%
Platinum
960.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.60
+2.2%
Top 40
63,996
-1.0%
All Share
70,731
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,048
-2.7%
Industrial 25
86,577
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,059
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo