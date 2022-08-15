Fourth monkeypox case confirmed in the Western Cape

The fourth case of monkeypox in the country has been confirmed .

The latest patient is a 28-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says that on Friday he will announce government's strategy to deal with the virus.

Phaahla said the patient is a 28-year-old man from the Western Cape who recently travelled to Spain.

The man returned from the European country in the second week of August.

“A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was performed in a private pathology laboratory, and the samples were submitted to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for sequencing analysis. Public health response measures to prevent the spread of the infection, including contact tracing, have been instituted,” Phaahla said in a statement.

The latest case follows three unlinked laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases reported from Gauteng, Western Cape and Limpopo.

All local cases have been reported in men aged between 28 and 42. Phaahla said the first three cases had completed the self-isolation and monitoring period.

Phaahla said he would hold a media briefing on Friday to map out government’s response to the disease.

According to the NICD, the disease presents with an acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin. The disease is rarely fatal, and cases typically resolve within two to four weeks and usually does not require hospital treatment.

The virus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as cases surge in Europe and North and South America.

The virus was coined monkeypox after it was discovered in Africa in 1958 and the WHO is coming up with a new name for it.

The known variants at the time of discovery were the Congo Basin (Central African) clade and West African clade. The Congo Basin variant was found in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon, while the West African clade was mostly found in Nigeria.