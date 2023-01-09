32m ago

add bookmark

Health dept says it needs more info to confirm case of highly-transmissible Covid-19 subvariant

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rapid test device for Covid-19.
Rapid test device for Covid-19.
Massimiliano Finzi/Getty Images
  • The health department said it's not yet able to confirm a case of a highly-transmissible subvariant of Covid-19.
  • The first case was reported in a series of tweets by Covid-19 scientist Prof Tulio de Oliveira.
  • The department has said it is investigating the claim but is yet to receive a patient profile. 

Claims that South Africa has recorded its first case of a highly-transmissible subvariant of the Covid-19 virus are under investigation by the Department of Health. However, until it has more information, the department cannot confirm if a case has been recorded.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the announcement had originated within the scientific community and not from the department. He added that the department has yet to receive any information on the patient profile, including age, gender and the province in which they were tested.

"It's very difficult to confirm a case without the patient profile. We don't want to dismiss that there is a case, but we need more information before we can make a formal public announcement," he said.

Mohale urged the public to remain calm but urged them to be vigilant and vaccinate.

In a series of tweets, Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Professor of Bioinformatics at the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking at Stellenbosch University, said the first case of the XBB.1.5 subvariant had been identified on Friday by Stellenbosch University and the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa.

De Oliveira added that the case had been recorded in the Western Cape, which was "not surprising, given the number of international tourists". He added that the subvariant is "still Omicron and SA has good population immunity".

De Oliveira was not available for further comment at the time of publication.

Western Cape Department of Health's chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem said the department would be monitoring the emergence of the new sub-variant "very closely".

"Thus far we have not detected any increase in cases, hospitalisations, admissions, or deaths," said Kariem.

READ | SA finds its first case of most transmissible Covid variant

"We encourage the public to get vaccinated and for those eligible to get booster doses."

In a tweet on Saturday, the department said it has been alerted about the "highly transmissible variant" and is currently in discussions with scientists "to gather more information, including its transmissibility and severity".

Only a day later, in a statement, the department lashed out over "a misleading message circulating through social media platforms attributed to the Ministry of Health, calling for everyone to wear a mask because of the alleged detection of a new variant of concern".

"The fact of the matter is, the World Health Organisation has issued a notification in October [2022] on the Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and XBB detected around the world as part of ongoing work to track variants by Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE)," the department said.

News24 previously reported that the variant was discovered in a gene sequencing sample from 27 December 2022.

The strain has been dubbed "the most transmissible subvariant" detected so far in the pandemic and has been nicknamed the "kraken variant" by some for its ability to spread. XBB.1.5 has quickly become the dominant strain in the US and has been detected in at least 28 other countries, according to the WHO. 

READ | SA unlikely to face fresh Covid-19 outbreak like China, experts say

In its statement, the department said there is no epidemiological evidence that these sublineages will be of "substantially greater risk" than other Omicron sublineages.

"The department, working with the NICD and other scientists, continues to monitor all Covid-19 lineages, and appeals to South Africans to continue to be vigilant as they embark on festive season activities. The known Covid-19 virus variants are still in circulation, and we are not off the hook from the pandemic… hence people are urged to vaccinate and take booster shots that they qualify for to enhance their level of immunity."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tulio de oliveirasaadiq kariemcape townwestern capecoronavirushealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar lead the side going forward following a disappointing tour of Australia?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is our best bet
43% - 26 votes
No, his time is up
57% - 35 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.62
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.15
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,874.92
+0.3%
Silver
23.94
+0.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.57
-0.2%
Top 40
72,153
+1.9%
All Share
78,256
+1.8%
Resource 10
77,500
+2.2%
Industrial 25
98,139
+1.6%
Financial 15
16,002
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

5m ago

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo