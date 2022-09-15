1h ago

add bookmark

Life Esidimeni: Gauteng health department failed us, say NGOs

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Barney Selebano at the Life Esidimeni hearings.
Dr Barney Selebano at the Life Esidimeni hearings.
Joyrene Kramer
  • NGOs in the Life Esidimeni inquest say they will argue that the Gauteng health department failed in its duties.
  • The NGOs say that, if the department had fulfilled its mandate, patients might not have died. 
  • The inquest aims to determine whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of the mental health patients. 

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who received patients during the Life Esidimeni project, have told the court they will argue that the Gauteng health department failed in its duties.  

Advocate Tlou Phihlela, representing several NGOs, told the Life Esidimeni inquest the department made promises to the facilities, but failed to fulfil them.  

The inquest aims to determine whether anyone can be held liable for the deaths of 140 mental health patients.  

Phihlela was on Thursday cross-examining the former Gauteng health head of department, Dr Tiego "Barney" Selebano. 

Phihlela said: "We are going to argue that the department failed the NGOs. We are going to base this argument on the fact that NGOs were made promises and undertakings by the department to be offered support and assistance, which was never done.

READ | Life Esidimeni: Former Gauteng health HOD tells inquest about role of senior politicians

"NGOs had to carry the financial burden of caring for mental health users, which was beyond their capacity. As a result, there were food shortages. There were shortages of medication, there were improper linkages of NGOs with clinics and hospitals, which ultimately contributed to the deaths of some of the healthcare users.

"We are also going to argue that the department had the oversight responsibility to ensure that they intervened at the first death. And that, at all material times, they had the powers to take the mental health users from the NGOs and perhaps, in so doing, more lives would have been saved."

Asked to respond, Selebano said: "I have no comment."

Earlier, Selebano told Phihlela that he was not informed about the first death.  

He said:

I was never made aware of the first death. I don't even know, until today, I don't know it.

Selebano told the inquest that, once he was aware of the deaths, he authorised the movement of patients from NGOs to provincial health facilities in the Tshwane district. 

Asked why the patients were not moved to provincial health facilities from the beginning, he said: "We are talking about a certain number of patients. We are not talking about a large number. The comparisons for me don't really work.

"They [hospitals] said they would do what they could to assist. That doesn't really say you have capacity. It means you are stepping up to assist." 

The inquest continues. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
life esidimenigautengjohannesburghealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 4937 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 487 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 685 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
14% - 1015 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.49
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.11
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.46
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,682.79
-0.9%
Silver
19.46
-0.9%
Palladium
2,160.00
-0.6%
Platinum
917.00
+0.9%
Brent Crude
94.10
+1.0%
Top 40
61,217
-0.3%
All Share
67,801
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,028
-1.1%
Industrial 25
83,787
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,719
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo