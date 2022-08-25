27m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo ANC supports Ramathuba's foreigners comments and will not take any action against her

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Phophi Ramathuba.
Phophi Ramathuba.
Netwerk24
  • The ANC in Limpopo says it is in full support of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's comments about undocumented migrants being a "huge strain" on the health system.
  • The provincial government says no action will be taken against the MEC.
  • Ramathuba has come under fire for the comments she made to a hospital patient thought to be from Zimbabwe.

No action will be taken against Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba for her comments that foreigners were placing a "huge strain" on the provincial health system.

The ANC in Limpopo has, meanwhile, come out in full support of Ramathuba.

Ramathuba has come under fire after a video emerged of her berating a patient at Bela Bela Hospital in Limpopo for seeking treatment in South Africa. The MEC told the woman, who was thought to be from Zimbabwe, that South Africa was not running a charity organisation.

In a widely circulated video, Ramathuba says: "You speak Shona? And how do you end up being in Bela Bela when you are supposed to be with [Zimbabwean President Emmerson] Mnangagwa? You know, he doesn't give me money to operate you guys. And I am operating you with my limited budget."

READ | 'This is not political': Ramathuba says foreigners not budgeted for as she doubles down on comments

Her political party, the ANC, has come out strongly to support her.

Jimmy Machaka, a spokesperson for the ANC provincial executive committee, said the party agreed with and supported her statements.

"The ANC in Limpopo aligns [itself] fully with the sentiments and comments made by Phophi Ramathuba. We have appreciated the burden that has been encroached (sic) by illegal foreigners on the health systems in Limpopo."

Machaka said they were not only concerned about the health sector. He said foreign nationals were also in jobs meant for locals despite not having specialised skills.

"Most of the criminal activities that are not traceable in the province, you find foreign nationals are involved. Tracking is hard because they are not documented. Them being in the country illegally has imposed economic burdens on Limpopo and the country," Machaka added.

Machaka said people should not sensationalise the issue. "We don't have a problem with foreign nationals coming to Limpopo or the country. However, they must be duly documented."

WATCH | 'You are killing my health system': Limpopo MEC under fire over comments on Zimbabweans

On Wednesday, Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said there were no plans to discipline Ramathuba.

"There isn't anything that has necessitated an escalation of this at any other level. She has been able to explain the issues and the context of that particular issue."

Information

On Wednesday, the national health department said acting health minister Angie Motshekga had instructed officials to gather information on the incident.

"We acknowledge that the public healthcare system is struggling in some areas to meet the healthcare needs of citizens and reduce backlogs due to unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries seeking healthcare services in the country, other than asylum seekers and refugees.

"The issue is one of the subjects being discussed during bilateral and multilateral meetings at SADC (Southern African Development Community) level in order to have a lasting solution," the department said in a statement.

The department further stated that Limpopo was one of the most affected provinces.

It also stressed that foreign nationals didn't get free healthcare. "Only primary healthcare services are provided free of charge, but higher levels of care are subject to a fee."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpolokwanelimpopopoliticshealth
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
29% - 939 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
23% - 742 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
46% - 1507 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 96 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.85
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,758.46
+0.4%
Silver
19.19
+0.4%
Palladium
2,092.50
+2.7%
Platinum
885.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
101.22
+1.0%
Top 40
63,546
+0.7%
All Share
70,257
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,098
+0.7%
Industrial 25
86,246
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,628
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

19 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo