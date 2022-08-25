Limpopo ANC supports Ramathuba's foreigners comments and will not take any action against her

The ANC in Limpopo says it is in full support of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's comments about undocumented migrants being a "huge strain" on the health system.

The provincial government says no action will be taken against the MEC.

Ramathuba has come under fire for the comments she made to a hospital patient thought to be from Zimbabwe.

No action will be taken against Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba for her comments that foreigners were placing a "huge strain" on the provincial health system.

The ANC in Limpopo has, meanwhile, come out in full support of Ramathuba.

Ramathuba has come under fire after a video emerged of her berating a patient at Bela Bela Hospital in Limpopo for seeking treatment in South Africa. The MEC told the woman, who was thought to be from Zimbabwe, that South Africa was not running a charity organisation.

In a widely circulated video, Ramathuba says: "You speak Shona? And how do you end up being in Bela Bela when you are supposed to be with [Zimbabwean President Emmerson] Mnangagwa? You know, he doesn't give me money to operate you guys. And I am operating you with my limited budget."

Her political party, the ANC, has come out strongly to support her.

Jimmy Machaka, a spokesperson for the ANC provincial executive committee, said the party agreed with and supported her statements.

"The ANC in Limpopo aligns [itself] fully with the sentiments and comments made by Phophi Ramathuba. We have appreciated the burden that has been encroached (sic) by illegal foreigners on the health systems in Limpopo."

Machaka said they were not only concerned about the health sector. He said foreign nationals were also in jobs meant for locals despite not having specialised skills.

"Most of the criminal activities that are not traceable in the province, you find foreign nationals are involved. Tracking is hard because they are not documented. Them being in the country illegally has imposed economic burdens on Limpopo and the country," Machaka added.

Machaka said people should not sensationalise the issue. "We don't have a problem with foreign nationals coming to Limpopo or the country. However, they must be duly documented."

On Wednesday, Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said there were no plans to discipline Ramathuba.

"There isn't anything that has necessitated an escalation of this at any other level. She has been able to explain the issues and the context of that particular issue."

On Wednesday, the national health department said acting health minister Angie Motshekga had instructed officials to gather information on the incident.

"We acknowledge that the public healthcare system is struggling in some areas to meet the healthcare needs of citizens and reduce backlogs due to unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries seeking healthcare services in the country, other than asylum seekers and refugees.

"The issue is one of the subjects being discussed during bilateral and multilateral meetings at SADC (Southern African Development Community) level in order to have a lasting solution," the department said in a statement.

The department further stated that Limpopo was one of the most affected provinces.

It also stressed that foreign nationals didn't get free healthcare. "Only primary healthcare services are provided free of charge, but higher levels of care are subject to a fee."