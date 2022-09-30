Load shedding crisis: 37 hospitals exempt, but Phaahla wants all public health facilities spared

The health department says 37 hospitals across the country are exempt from load shedding.

The department says it will approach National Treasury for more funds because the majority of health facilities have depleted their diesel and oil costs due to load shedding.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says he wants all public healthcare facilities to be exempt from load shedding.

Thirty-seven hospitals across the country have so far been exempted from load shedding.

But Health Minister Joe Phaahla says he wants to see all public hospitals and other healthcare facilities spared from power cuts.

South Africa is currently experiencing one of the longest spells of load shedding, with Stage 3 forecast for the weekend.

"The 37 hospitals are not enough. It is a drop in the ocean. We want to make sure that the over 300 hospitals and a lot more health centres in the country are exempted. We want the remaining 90% to get on board," Phaahla said during an online media briefing on Friday morning.

He said private hospitals had not asked to be spared from load shedding. The department's focus, he said, was public facilities because they serve more than 80% of the population.

Phaahla said the department was also looking at finding alternative power sources. Currently, hospitals use generators during power cuts.

He said:

All provinces are reporting that their budgets for diesel are depleting much earlier. It was only meant for emergencies. What we are looking at… as a ministry… is to make an approach to the National Treasury to make a case for possible assistance to mitigate against money shortages as a result of unforeseen expenditure on diesel and other consumables.

He said other than budget constraints, the backup power supply was not meant to be used as the primary electricity source.

Phaahla added that constant power cuts posed a risk to equipment like ventilators, the cold chain storage of medication, and vaccines.

The Northern Cape is the only province with no hospitals that are exempt from load shedding.

Some of the exempted hospitals include Lebowakgomo and Dilokong hospitals in Limpopo. In the Cape Town metro, Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals have been exempted. Red Cross Children's Hospital, also in the Mother City, will not have blackouts either.

Gauteng's facilities include all academic hospitals, as well as Mamelodi, Bronkhorstspruit, and Tshwane District hospitals.

Pelonomi hospital is the only hospital in the Free State that does not experience power cuts.

In KwaZulu-Natal, RK Khan, Mahatma Gandhi, and Chief Albert Luthuli hospitals have been exempted. Uitenhage hospital is one of four hospitals in the Eastern Cape that do not experience load shedding.

Phaahla said the department would have weekly engagements with Eskom to try and get more facilities exempted.

While provinces like Limpopo said they have had to cancel elective surgeries because of load shedding, Phaahla said the backlog could not be only attributed to power cuts.

"A lot of the backlog was because of the pandemic. We are looking at between 170 000 and 180 000 backlogs…of orthopaedic, cataract and other surgeries," he said.