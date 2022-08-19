43m ago

add bookmark

Monkeypox threat still low in SA despite new cases - Phaahla

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Joe Phaahla addressing the media at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla addressing the media at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • Five cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in South Africa so far.
  • The health department says the risk of infection is low for most South Africans. 
  • Minister Joe Phaahla says no monkeypox vaccine is currently registered in the country.  

Despite two new cases of monkeypox being reported, the health department says the risk of infection is still low for South Africans.

On Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced that a fifth positive monkeypox case had been confirmed in Johannesburg.  

Dr Michelle Groome, head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), said the risk for South Africans was low despite the new cases. 

READ | Fourth monkeypox case recorded in SA – here's all you need to know about the global health emergency

"For South Africa currently, monkeypox is considered low risk. Our public health response is in contact tracing … there is no isolation of contacts. There is only isolation of the positive case."

Phaahla said the latest case had been confirmed three days after the previous one in the Western Cape.  

The latest patient is a 28-year-old from Johannesburg with travel history in Netherlands and Spain.

Phaahla said: 

This means we have recorded five positive cases between 22 June to 17 August 2022, and there is no link between the first four cases, while the team is trying to establish if there is a link between the fourth and fifth cases since both of them have been to the same country, Spain, which has so far recorded over 5 000 positive cases and two deaths.

The cases are believed to be unlinked. Before the current outbreak, South Africa had never recorded positive cases of monkeypox, Phaahla said. 

Groome said that 99% of the people testing positive for the disease were males with a median age of 36.

"With the exception of countries in the African region, the outbreak is primarily affecting men who have sex with men and who have reported recent sex with one or multiple partners."

She said people at high risk of getting the disease were men who sleep with men, people with travel history, and laboratory staff. 

The disease presents itself in fever, headaches, and lesions. It is usually self-resolving and lasts for between two and four weeks.  

Phaahla said the disease was similar to smallpox.

'This is not spread through droplets, aerosol'

"South Africa stopped smallpox vaccinations around 1982, when the global vaccination campaign came to an end due to the successful eradication of smallpox. Since then, there have been no smallpox vaccines offered to the general population, and smallpox vaccines have not been included in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation in South Africa.

"However, most people over 40 years of age will have some immunity to monkeypox from their smallpox vaccinations."

He said the country does not have any smallpox or monkeypox vaccines registered.

"The scientists have advised that at the current moment, there is no need for mass vaccination because the situation is under control. This is in line with the WHO recommending against mass vaccination of general populations with monkeypox vaccines at this point in time, based on limited access and supply of available vaccines and because most people are not at risk of infection."

Phaahla said the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Vaccines would look into whether the country needed a vaccine.

He said: 

It is possible that a few months down the line, we might have to go down that road.

He said no travel restrictions would be in place at ports of entry.

ALSO READ | SA research shedding light on role of microclots in long Covid

"It's not on the cards. This is not spread through droplets, aerosol, but direct contact."  

Phaahla advised people in high-risk groups to test as soon as they had symptoms.

"People in those communities must be extremely vigilant when they travel [and] when they interact with people who come from countries where the numbers are high."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthnicdjoe phaahlamichelle groomesouth africahealthmonkeypox
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2583 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
52% - 12676 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
34% - 8450 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.15
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.73
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,753.06
-0.3%
Silver
19.29
-1.3%
Palladium
2,142.00
-0.8%
Platinum
905.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
96.59
+3.0%
Top 40
63,520
-1.0%
All Share
70,251
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,644
-2.0%
Industrial 25
86,630
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,917
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

7h ago

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo