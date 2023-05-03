1h ago

Murder of two nurses, allegedly by cop, leaves union shocked

Yoliswa Sobuwa
A Mpumalanga cop accused of domestic violence has allegedly killed 3 people at family meeting.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • A police officer has allegedly shot and killed two nurses and their brother during a family meeting. 
  • The younger sibling recently graduated and started working as a nurse last month.
  • Denosa says something needs to be done about gender-based violence directed at nurses.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has expressed shock at the death of two nurses in Mpumalanga, allegedly at the hands of a police officer.

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday, Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo said the organisation's officials were horrified about the frequent acts of gender-based violence and femicide against nurses.

According to a police statement sent to the Mpumalanga health department, the incident happened on Tuesday during a family meeting.

The statement read a family meeting was held to resolve a domestic violence incident between the 37-year-old police officer and his wife, Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Present at the meeting were the suspect, his mother and uncle as well as Mnisi and her two siblings, Colisile and elder brother Denis Mkhatshwa.

The suspect is a constable stationed at the Masoyi police station. Mnisi worked as a nurse at the Marite Clinic.

Colisile had recently started working at Matekwane Hospital.

A police statement read: 

During deliberations, the suspect rose, went to his bedroom, and returned with a service pistol. He started firing at the victims, killing all three from his wife's family. There were six cartridges and seven bullets on the scene.

Delihlazo said the sad loss of two of its members was devastating.

"For the nursing profession and the community, the loss is equally deeper because the nurses have been lost at a time when the country is experiencing a severe shortage of nurses.

"This is due to the low student intake to study nursing, and Mpumalanga only has one college."

He added Colisile had started her job as a nurse last month after her recent graduation.

Delihlazo said:

The fact that these nurses are lost to a policeman, another public servant, speaks so much about the psychological challenges that the men in blue face, which needs to be resolved.

Independent Police Investigate Directorate spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the police officer, who allegedly killed Mnisi, had been arrested for murder.

In the past year, several nurses have become victims of violent attacks.

In February, a male nurse was stabbed in the parking lot of Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

On 2 April this year, the lifeless body of Phelisa Kuku, 37, was found inside a bathtub in her house in Orange Farm, Johannesburg.

ALSO READ | Hawks take over investigation after cop shot dead in Gqeberha court

It was alleged she was killed by her boyfriend, who fled the scene with her car, ID, bank cards, cellphone, and other belongings.

Less than two weeks later on 13 April, the Limpopo health department reported a newly appointed nurse was kidnapped, raped, and robbed while she was on her way to work at Madumane Clinic.

A week later, another nurse was assaulted by a male patient at Relela Clinic in Bolobedu, Tzaneen.

In February last year, Lebogang Vinolia Monene was shot dead, allegedly by her partner, a police officer, at Tembisa Hospital.

