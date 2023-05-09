'Offensive': Parents rail against Gauteng education dept clause on registration for home-schooling

Gauteng parents feel the Bela Bill does not favour home-schooling parents.

Arrangement of an independent assessor was meant to increase the cost of home-schooling.

Basic education says it recognises the need for home-schooling as other children cannot cope in public spaces.

Several parents in Gauteng have rejected a section of the proposed Basic Educational Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, which proposes a process for registering pupils who are home-schooled.



The parents voiced their rejection during public hearings on the bill last weekend.

It proposes amendments to the SA Schools Act (SASA) of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act (EEA) of 1998, to bring them in line with developments in the education landscape.

It also aims to ensure learning systems are implemented in a manner which enhances the right to basic education as enshrined in the Constitution.

READ | Home schools get poor marks

According to the bill, clause 37 seeks to substitute Section 51 of SASA to provide clarity regarding home education.

The amendment provides that the head of department may, when considering an application, require a delegated official to conduct a pre-registration site visit.

The amendment also provides that the minister of basic education may institute regulations relating to the registration and administration of home education.

Marika Green, who described herself as a home-schooling mother of seven children, said she had been teaching children at home for around 20 years.

My eldest daughter is an award-winning student at the University of Johannesburg and currently pursuing her Masters studies. I strongly object to clause 37 of the bill, which says parents must apply to be registered for home-schooling. This is equivalent to requiring parents to ask permission to attend to God's given obligation to their children. In the last 20 years, I have come to know many home-schooling parents, and I can tell you that they find it very offensive that they should ask for permission to attend to God-given duties.

She added:

Green said she did not need permission to feed, clothe and educate her children as a parent.



"Parents have a right to choose the education they want for their children. The whole clause should be scrapped out as it fails to respect the duties of parents towards their children."

Parents also argued the arrangement of an independent assessor was meant to increase the cost of home-schooling, thereby discouraging parents from choosing this option.

The parents voiced concern the bill wanted to take away the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

It was also highlighted the bill does not consider the unique needs of individual pupils and it seeks to impose curriculum assessment policy statements on the people, undermining their choice of different curriculums.

Curriculum assessment policy statements are documents outlining policy for all basic education subjects.

READ | Five reasons why home-schooling is first choice for many families

The chief director in the Gauteng education department, James Ndebe, said the bill contained an amendment on home-schooling which recognised that some parents did not feel comfortable sending their children to public schools.

"It recognises that some children cannot cope in public circumstances. Home-schooling will continue because it's a democratic right of a parent to home-school a child," added Ndebe.

He said the department wanted to be sure parents were acutely aware of the curriculum they were teaching their children.

"We are not telling you to do our curriculum or want to choose it for you. We also need to know as time goes on if there is quality teaching in your home and get an independent assessor, who can vouch the child is receiving education."



