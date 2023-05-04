1h ago

Share

SA's disease burden placing strain on public health system - Phaahla

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Speaking on the first day of the Presidential Health Summit, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said a lot still needed to be done in the health sector Photo: Rosetta Msimango
Speaking on the first day of the Presidential Health Summit, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said a lot still needed to be done in the health sector Photo: Rosetta Msimango
  • The public health system is facing several challenges which include the high burden of diseases, leading to huge service demand. 
  • The Presidential Health Summit will help to identify sustainable interventions that would prepare the healthcare system for the introductions of NHI.
  • Billions were spent on public healthcare infrastructure needs in 2019.

The estimated cost of all infrastructure needs in 2019 was R70 billion for public hospitals and R12.6 billion for primary healthcare facilities. 

This was according to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla during his opening remarks on the first day of the Presidential Health Summit in Boksburg.

Phaahla spoke about the progress and opportunities from the last ministerial statement in 2019. 

The objective of the second summit is to identify sustainable interventions that would prepare the healthcare system for the introduction of National Health Insurance (NHI). 

READ | No solution in sight as KZN hospital does not have budget for spectacles

Phaahla said the first summit, which was held in October 2018, laid the foundations for the areas the country needed to focus on if the government were to get any closer to its dream of providing good quality health services to the people.

He added:

The public health system faces several challenges, including the high burden of diseases, leading to huge service demand while resources are continuously reducing due to poor economic performance, leading to declining revenue collection.

Phaahla said even with limited resources, many public health facilities could perform better if it were not for inefficiency, poor management, neglect of duty to poor supervision, and even outright corruption.

He added despite severe weakness, the public health system had proven resilient even under the most testing pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"While there were days - especially at the peak of waves 1, 2 and 3 - when both the public and private health hospitals ran out of high care and ICU beds, the system did not collapse." 

ALSO READ | Silence is deafening on state’s NHI plan

Phaahla said a 10-year infrastructure plan had been costed in consultation with National Treasury. 

"Under Covid-19, funds were directed to put up several temporary structures, and some are being converted for regular long-term use.

"While there is an ongoing rollout of new placement, upgrades, and maintenance projects, more is needed." 

He added the mode of delivery of infrastructure also needed urgent reform to increase speed and quality while reducing wastage and high cost.

Phaahla said:

The 2018 summit identified areas needing attention to improve financial management, including supply chain management. The management of the PPEs exposed serious weakness leading to reputational damage.

He added several cases were investigated by the Special Investigating Unit, leading to disciplinary processes. 

"Incidents of poor financial management are still occurring, leading to non-delivery of essential goods and services.

"An anti-corruption forum in the health sector was launched in 2019, but its impact still has to be felt.

"The overall audit outcomes of the health sector showed a slight improvement in the 2022/23 financial year."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthjoe phaahlaboksburggautengservice deliveryhealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think of SA’s upgraded banknotes and coins?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I really love the new look
13% - 165 votes
Glad we’re combating fake cash
15% - 189 votes
Not sure it was necessary
72% - 909 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

6h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.04
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.17
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.22
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
1,037.87
-0.9%
Palladium
1,431.11
-0.4%
Gold
2,048.51
+0.5%
Silver
25.87
+1.1%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
71,701
-1.2%
All Share
77,271
-1.2%
Resource 10
70,276
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,283
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,077
-2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo