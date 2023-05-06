1h ago

Share

'Senseless and callous murder': Anger, fear following killing of Gqeberha doctor at his surgery

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Bantu Noqekwa was murdered at his surgery.
Dr Bantu Noqekwa was murdered at his surgery.
PHOTO: Supplied/Facebook
  • SA Medical Association expressed shock after the murder of Gqeberha-based Dr Bantu Noqekwa.
  • The provincial health department has called on police to track down the killers. 
  • A survey by SAMA revealed that medical staff were often at risk due to poor safety and security measures at work.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says the lives of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are often at risk due to poor safety and security measures in hospitals, practices and clinics. 

This comes after 56-year-old Dr Bantu Noqekwa was shot dead at his surgery in Zwide, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday. 

Police said four men shot the doctor after entering his surgery on Wednesday evening.

SAMA said the brutal attack would leave a deep void in the provision of much needed quality medical services in Gqeberha.

Spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said they were once again deeply concerned about the safety of healthcare professionals in the workplace.

Mzukwa said: 

Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers play an invaluable societal role. Their lives are often at risk due to poor safety and security measures in hospitals, practices, and clinics. Furthermore, many are fearful for their safety and find themselves in situations of... distress when providing care to patients.

The attack comes a mere two weeks after a group of doctors were robbed of their cellphones, money and valuables during an armed robbery at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp in the North West.

The doctors were busy with their regular briefings when four armed men entered the boardroom and pointed guns at them.

In March 2022, Dr George Koboka, 56, was shot at his practice in Diepkloof, Soweto. He was declared dead in hospital.  

A week before Koboka's killing, gunmen had stormed into his surgery and stolen his patients' cellphones.

READ | Four gunmen on the run after shooting Eastern Cape doctor dead at his workplace

According to research by SAMA on violence against healthcare workers in South Africa between 2012 and 2022, there were 45 reported cases against nurses, doctors and paramedics.

According to SAMA, 20 of the cases involved medical doctors, 18 were paramedics, and seven were nurses. The association said most of the violence, 24 cases, occurred in state facilities at sites such as wards, staff quarters and parking lots.

Four attacks occurred in the private sector and three took place in doctors' surgeries.

The association said the attackers were mainly strangers followed by patients and patients' relatives.

SAMA appealed to law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in dealing with crime and to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare providers.

"SAMA recommends developing and implementing a multi-sectorial strategy for the security of healthcare workers to protect them from targeted crime.

"Without this intervention, healthcare in itself continues to be further jeopardised, and more doctors will feel threatened and seek safer refuge in foreign countries, taking with them critical skills and expertise that are in dire need locally," he said.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the health sector was poorer as a result of the "senseless and callous murder" of Noqekwa.

She said the murder had robbed the Eastern Cape of a fine general practitioner.

"He was a source of healing to those he served."

READ | Doctors robbed of their belongings during academic meeting

Meth said the department had also learned of a robbery at another's doctor's surgery in Njoli township, also in Gqeberha.

"We are comforted that his life was spared, though we can empathise with the trauma associated with such an experience," she said.

"We are calling on the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book."

The MEC urged that the senseless attacks on healthcare workers in the province should come to an end. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhacrimes and courtshealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 313 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 375 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 1373 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
+1.7%
Palladium
1,490.53
+2.9%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo