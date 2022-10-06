Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria halts surgeries because of broken air conditioners

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital cannot perform surgeries because of broken air conditioners.

The hospital says it will be hard to control infections if the surgeries are done.

It has more than 1 000 people at a time waiting to undergo surgeries.

The Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria has had to cancel surgeries after two air conditioners broke down.

"It is true that with the high temperatures, the two functioning chillers are unable to cool the operating theatres such that it is safe from getting infections," hospital spokesperson Lovey Mogapi told News24 on Thursday.

Mogapi said the hospital had a lot of patients waiting to undergo surgeries.

"Being a central national hospital, [we] would at any given time have more than 1 000 patients waiting for one type of a non-emergency operation or another," Mogapi said.

"Patients get categorised in accordance with whether the risk of losing a life or suffering an unreversed complication outweighs [the] performance of surgery with the risk of getting infected on the operation site."

DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom said because of government incompetence "surgeons stand idle, and the surgery waiting lists get longer, while patients suffer in wards instead of being discharged after their surgery".

He blamed this on the inefficiency of the provincial infrastructure department.

Bloom said:

It is yet another maintenance failure by the Department of Infrastructure Development, which keeps appointing incompetent contractors who can't do the job. In this case, the first contractor couldn't fix the chillers, and a new contractor had to be appointed yesterday.

"The hospital hopes that the chillers can be fixed by Friday this week."

