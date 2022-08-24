1h ago

WATCH | Why SA is running out of drugs to treat superbug

Dylan Bush and Zano Kunene
  • Bacteria that cause infections acquired in hospitals are on the WHO's list of germs that are becoming difficult to fight. 
  • Among this group are the ESKAPE bacteria, a set of superbugs for which there are only a few antibiotics that work against them.
  • Klebsiella pneumoniae or "Kis resistant to three out of the four antibiotics hospitals in South Africa have access to. 

Have you heard of a group of bacteria called ESKAPE?

It is an acronym for the six types of bacteria that most existing drugs no longer kill.

The "K" in ESKAPE stands for Klebsiella pneumoniae.

"K" has become one of the most common untreatable bacteria found in South African hospitals.

What is Klebsiella pneumoniae?

This bacterium lives in your gut. It is usually harmless, but this type of germ becomes dangerous when it infects other parts of the body, especially while someone is in hospital.

There are four types of antibiotics that can be used to treat Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterium. Only two of them still work.

And one of those medicines has restricted access, so doctors must apply for special permission from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority to use it.

How did this happen?

Antibiotics become resistant when they are used too often or when the wrong type of drug is prescribed.

The germs then learn how to survive the medicine's attack. In 2016, almost two-thirds of "K" could be cleared up with a group of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones.

Fast forward to 2020, and less than half of "K" infections could be treated with this drug.

During that same four-year period, seven out of 10 blood samples from patients infected with "K" showed strains of the bacteria that were resistant to another antibiotic that could treat it.

Today, our second last option is a type of antibiotic called carbapenems. But a quarter of "K" infections are already resistant to it.

Colistin is the final resort, so its use is restricted by the World Health Organisation. It also has severe side-effects such as kidney damage.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.


Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism


