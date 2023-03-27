You might be getting antidepressants from a professional nurse soon. Here's why

The health department plans to train professional nurses to prescribe pills for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, according to government's new five-year action plan for HIV, TB, and STIs.

Currently, professional nurses cannot legally prescribe psychiatric medicines in SA, so Health Minister Joe Phaahla will have to change the country's nursing laws before this plan can become a reality.

But the HIV plan is short of more than R7.2 billion to achieve its goals by 2028. Meanwhile, international donors such as the US government's Aids fund, Pepfar, have already indicated that they'd be decreasing their contributions in the near future.

The South African National Aids Council (Sanac) launched the final plan in Rustenburg on World TB Day on Friday.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla will have to change the Nursing Act regulations to allow nurses to prescribe antidepressants, according to Andy Gray, a senior pharmacology lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Currently, only general practitioners and psychiatrists can prescribe psychiatric medication in South Africa.

Nurses can get trained to prescribe some medicines, for instance, antibiotics, but not mental health medication such as antidepressants because these medications are classified as schedules 5 and 6 medicines, which can only be prescribed by doctors, explains Gray.

About one-in-three people in South Africa will have depression, anxiety or a substance use disorder at least once in their lives, according to the 2009 South African Stress and Health Survey. But three-quarters of people will never be treated, a 2009 South African Medical Journal study found.

Coping mechanisms

Depression, anxiety and substance abuse are much more common among people with HIV and TB than those not living with these illnesses, the plan says. Mental health conditions make it harder for people to keep taking their medication, and discrimination from health workers can result in people with mental health challenges not asking for the help they need.

Anxiety and depression also increase someone's risk to contract HIV or TB (because anxious or depressed people often use coping mechanisms, for instance substance abuse, that, in turn make them more vulnerable to contract HIV or TB).

That's why it needs to be easier for people to get prescriptions for psychiatric medicine, the action plan says.

Professional nurses study for four years and receive a degree.



South Africa's community health workers will also be trained to identify the signs of mental distress and substance abuse early on in the onset of such conditions.

But the new plan, called the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs – which also aims to get more children vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes cervical cancer – has a funding gap.

For the first year of implementation, there is R1.7 million too little available to reach the plan's goals – and such shortfalls increase each year; by 2028, the last year of the plan, the cumulative deficit, as things stand now, is R7.2 billion.

What does the budget look like?

The government will fund the bulk (77%) of the NSP roll-out itself.

Another 20.5% of the money will come from international donors such as The Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (6%), the US Agency for International Development, and the US government's Aids fund, the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, PEPFAR (14.5%).

South Africa's private sector will contribute just 2.5% of the total costs of the NSP until 2028.

International donors have increased their contributions in the past couple of years to help South Africa reach its 95-95-95 targets, but as the country inches closer to controlling its HIV, TB and STI epidemics, they will start to cut their funding, the plan says.

This is worrying, according to the NSP, because international partners invest a considerable amount into improving the country's health system operations (for example, data collection). Donors also fund many community health worker programmes and projects that work with groups of people with high HIV, TB and STI infection rates, such as sex workers and transgender people.

What else is new in South Africa’s fifth NSP?

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact: - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline: 0800 456 789 - Sadag has a WhatsApp counselling line that operates from 09:00 to 16:00: 076 882 2775 - SA Federation for Mental Health: 011 781 1852 - LifeLine South Africa: 0861 322 322

