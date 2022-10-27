18m ago

BREAKING | Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, wife and stepdaughter arrested on charges of corruption

Pieter du Toit and Kyle Cowan
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The NPA's Investigating Directorate have arrested former Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma on charges of corruption.  

The charges relate to a multibillion-rand contract Eskom entered into with Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) in 2015. ABB subcontracted to a local company, Impulse International, where Choma was a shareholder. She received R30 million from the deal, some of which then flowed to Mosima Koko. 

Koko was a senior executive at Eskom at the time.  

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that Koko was “an integral component of the Gupta family’s strategy to capture Eskom". 

Zondo recommended that Koko should be criminally investigated for a raft of state capture-related crimes, including the ABB deal and the Guptas’ controversial Tegeta deal.  

Thabo Owen Mokoena, the owner of Leago Engineering that was initially awarded a R96 million subcontract by ABB prior to Impulse International, was also arrested.

This is a developing story. 


