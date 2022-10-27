BREAKING | Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, wife and stepdaughter arrested on charges of corruption

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that Koko was “an integral component of the Gupta family’s strategy to capture Eskom".

Zondo recommended that Koko should be criminally investigated for a raft of state capture-related crimes, including the ABB deal and the Guptas’ controversial Tegeta deal.

Thabo Owen Mokoena, the owner of Leago Engineering that was initially awarded a R96 million subcontract by ABB prior to Impulse International, was also arrested.