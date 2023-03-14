46m ago

Share

Nobody’s home: De Ruyter goes to ground as Eskom asks for more time to respond to ANC demands

accreditation
Kyle Cowan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Alet Pretorius/News24
  • Eskom wants more time to investigate allegations made by its former CEO, Andre de Ruyter, that the ANC was linked to corruption at the power utility.
  • The party demanded Eskom state whether the utility concurred with comments by De Ruyter, who has apparently gone to ground.
  • The ANC is growing concerned that if it is perceived to be delaying commencing litigation, it could bring its "integrity and resolve" into question.

Eskom must launch an investigation into allegations the ANC is involved in corruption at the power utility before it can respond to a demand for an apology and retraction of comments by former Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter.

In a bombshell interview with e.tv's Annika Larsen, De Ruyter said he believed, according to evidence he had seen, the power utility had become a feeding trough for the ANC.

This prompted a barrage of unfounded attacks on De Ruyter by senior ANC officials and a letter of demand through the party's attorney, Krish Naidoo.

In a letter addressed to Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana on 28 February, the ANC demanded a retraction of the comments and as well as clarity on whether De Ruyter had spoken for Eskom.

After granting a seven-day extension, Naidoo confirmed to News24 Eskom responded on Tuesday - requesting even more time.

"The interview by Mr De Ruyter contained a number of serious allegations. You will appreciate that the responsible course of action for Eskom is to evaluate these allegations and to establish all the relevant facts," a letter written by Eskom's group executive for legal and compliance, Mel Govender, read.

"Eskom must consider what actions it must take having regard to the determination of the facts. This may take some time and accordingly Eskom cannot commit to giving you the response you have sought from Eskom," Govender said.

READ | ANC says De Ruyter tarnished its 'good name', Eskom owes it an explanation

She stated as soon as Eskom was in a position to speak about the allegations, it would inform the ANC.

Govender also confirmed letters for De Ruyter's attention had been delivered to his last known address - but Eskom had not yet received a response.

Naidoo, on behalf of the ANC, responded within two hours, saying it was understandable Eskom would require time to investigate De Ruyter's allegations.

"However, the ANC's request is for a decision on one issue only … whether the public utility confirms or disassociates itself from the defamatory utterance of Mr De Ruyter pertaining to the ANC," he wrote in an email to Govender that he shared with News24.

He said Makwana had said De Ruyter's interview and comments were "reprehensible" and suggested the Eskom board could meet virtually to take a decision on this narrow matter, to avoid incurring expenses of a physical meeting.

Naidoo added:

Beyond the seven-day indulgence given to Eskom in our last correspondence, the ANC is not prepared to grant any further indulgence.

"If the ANC is dilatory about commencing litigation, you will appreciate that, with the passage of time, its resolve and integrity could be placed in issue."

Naidoo also raised concerns about the lack of response from De Ruyter on the letter Eskom helped the ANC deliver.

"Kindly advise if Eskom has been able to establish whether Mr De Ruyter still occupies the premises?" he asked.

De Ruyter has gone to ground in the aftermath of the interview and has not spoken publicly since he was asked by the Eskom board to leave the utility immediately in the days after the interview was aired. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceskomandre de ruyterenergypolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
30% - 19 votes
No need for bank account details
24% - 15 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
16% - 10 votes
Money reflects immediately
30% - 19 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe

3h ago

LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.98
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.36
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Platinum
984.74
-0.7%
Palladium
1,512.29
+2.8%
Gold
1,904.60
-0.5%
Silver
21.72
-0.4%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,244
-0.7%
All Share
74,874
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,770
-2.1%
Industrial 25
100,345
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,610
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

10h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

10h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

10h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo