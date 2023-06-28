1h ago

DA plans picket to demand answers about PA leader Gayton McKenzie's missing Karoo millions

Azarrah Karrim
  • The DA is set to stage a picket to demand answers about the missing millions Gayton McKenzie raised at his Sandton gala fundraiser last year. 
  • News24 reported McKenzie sought council permission to host the fundraiser, raised R3 million and never deposited the money into municipal coffers. 
  • The Central Karoo District Municipality speaker says she has also called McKenzie to account for, among other things, the fundraiser before the end of September.

The DA is set to stage a picket outside the Central Karoo District Municipality in Beaufort West on Thursday to demand answers to the missing millions former mayor Gayton McKenzie raised on behalf of the municipality.  

According to a statement on Wednesday, the party said it would "demand answers" around the missing millions as McKenzie had "promised that these funds will be allocated towards service delivery in the district, but it was never transferred to the municipality's account".

"Meanwhile, Beaufort West is labelled as the worst-performing municipality in the country, with a record of poor service delivery, mismanagement, and municipal infrastructure left derelict," it added.

Responding to questions submitted by the DA earlier this month, council speaker Lizel Paulse said she had requested McKenzie to account to the council on all outstanding matters from his time as mayor, including the Sandton gala fundraiser.

According to Patriotic Alliance (PA) spokesperson Steve Motale, "What they [the DA] are doing is just more slander and publicity stunting".

"McKenzie will be returning to council in due course to deliver his report," he added.

In an email to the speaker on 19 June McKenzie requested a date on which he could provide feedback to council on the gala event and what the money went towards. 

"The media has been inundating me with questions and accusation about the Sandton gala fundraiser, I shall as promised first report to the council on a date set by yourself," McKenzie said in emails.

READ | McKenzie's mirage: Money PA leader 'raised' for Karoo town was never deposited into its account

News24 reported the PA leader hosted a Sandton gala dinner last year to raise funds for service delivery in the area but failed to hand over the R3 million to the municipality.

McKenzie sought permission from the council to host the event and, according to council minutes, claimed the funds would go towards the 100-day promises he made in his inaugural speech in April last year.

But according to the municipality's annual report, none of that money was deposited, and there was no listed donation for the 2022 financial year.

The Public Protector is also investigating the issue following complaints from the SACP in July and August 2022.

Questions were raised about the destination of the funds when News24 questioned McKenzie's claims he had raised the money in his personal capacity.

According to the invite for the gala event, donations were to be deposited into an account belonging to attorneys E Botha and Y Erasmus. 

The co-director of the firm, Eugene Botha, who is also the PA's head of legal and McKenzie's advisor, told News24 the party would declare the funds in terms of the Political Party Funding Act but then backtracked when questions were sent to the party.

Botha said:

I have done further research on your question about the Political Party Funding Act. I was mistakes [sic] and have been corrected. I spoke to the treasurer-general [of the PA] and she confirmed that the donations were made for a specific project of Gayton McKenzie and not the Patriotic Alliance.

The event - "Bringing New Life to the Desert" - was supposed to benefit Beaufort West in particular.

This included the repair of swimming pools in the town, eradicating bucket toilets in the entire Central Karoo, creating jobs and repairing potholes on main routes.

News24 visited the area to assess the work McKenzie promised to do as mayor and found some of these services had already collapsed. 

McKenzie's spokesperson, Steve Motale, previously told News24 the account which received the donations was "being audited".

"The money raised at the gala event was paid over to a lawyers' trust, and every cent of it went towards numerous projects in the municipality," he said.

ALSO READ | McKenzie's millions: The lawyer, the R3m Karoo cash and the PA-linked trust account

"Mr McKenzie has already repeatedly pointed out that the officials in that municipality were looting that bank account of millions.

"Why would he then agree for precious funds to be put back in the hands of avaricious officials?

"That would have been unconscionable, and we would still be wondering today where the toilets are and why the pools are broken.

"Mr McKenzie noted the fundraiser with the council and secured council approval, but these were not municipal projects," Motale added.


