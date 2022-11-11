EXCLUSIVE | Cash, booze and condoms: What Malema and Mazzotti's housekeeper saw

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw has released his new book, Our Poisoned Land.

The sequel to The President's Keepers lifts the lid on details of Julius Malema's relationship with Adriano Mazzotti.

Pauw interviewed a housekeeper and the chef, who catered for Malema in Mazzotti's luxury Sandton apartment.

The housekeeper of an upmarket apartment in Sandton, where EFF leader Julius Malema and his colleagues were plied with stacks of cash and expensive alcohol by self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti, has spilled the beans.

This and other astonishing claims about secretive meetings, traces of white powder and condoms left behind at lavish parties are revealed in a new book by investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw.

The book, Our Poisoned Land: Living in the shadows of Zuma's keepers, is the sequel to the bestselling The President's Keepers that was published in 2017.

In his new book, which goes on sale on Friday, Pauw lifts the lid on skulduggery in the Hawks, mafia networks at Prasa and the depths of Malema's relationship with Mazzotti.

Exclusive interviews with a housekeeper and a Malawian chef, who catered for the EFF leader, challenges his version of having only received a R200 000 donation from Mazzotti once in 2014.

The EFF's source of income has been clouded in mystery for years. The party has only once, in February this year, declared donations of over R100 000 to the Electoral Commission.

The book claims Malema would often fetch envelopes, allegedly filled with cash, at Mazzotti's properties.

Malema's relationship with Mazzotti stretches back to his days as ANC Youth League leader. Malema and his family live in a luxury Hyde Park house that belongs to Mazzotti.

In July this year, Malema, his wife and EFF colleagues attended the wedding of Mazzotti's daughter in Ibiza, Spain.

"This guy (Mazzotti), we grew up together, he is way older than me, and I met him in the ANC and we became friends. We later became family friends. When his daughter is getting married - whether in Ulundi or Ibiza - I will go because she is my daughter," he told News24 at the time.





In 2014, Mazzotti admitted to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) that he and his company, Carnilinx, were complicit in fraud, money laundering, corruption, tax evasion and bribery. In an affidavit, he admitted avoiding tax on the sale of cigarettes and paying a senior advocate, who reportedly helped him with his defence, a R500 000 bonus in cash. Mazzotti also admitted to paying politicians, without naming them.

Mazzotti paid R200 000 towards the R600 000 the red berets needed to register as a political party to contest the 2014 elections, while his co-director, Kyle Phillips, helped Malema with a R1 million loan to settle his tax bill after running into trouble with SARS.

'A cheery and convivial woman'

In his book, Pauw details how he met with a woman who wanted to "spill the beans" on Malema and Mazzotti's relationship, and alleged dodgy dealing.

"In April 2019, I met a cheery and convivial woman, wrapped in African cloth and sporting deftly knotted braided hair, in a Johannesburg township. It was late on a Sunday morning, and she had just come from church."

The woman sent Pauw a message in October 2018, wanting to "spill the beans" on the relationship between Malema and Mazzotti.

He writes:

Over a period of several years, claimed my source, Mazzotti plied Malema with cash, and his or Carnilinx’s apartment in the Raphael Penthouse Suites in Sandton became a party venue where Malema, members of the EFF top command and their guests partied with expensive alcohol and food.

Pauw calls the woman Margaret (not her real name) to protect her identity. She gave the author two sworn affidavits, and her version was corroborated by a Malawian chef who worked for the Mazzottis in 2014.

Margaret started working for Mazzotti in 2009. The Mazzottis moved into a multi-bedroom apartment in the luxury Raphael Penthouse Suites in Sandton in 2013 when Mazzotti began renovating his Hyde Park home. Mazzotti and his family stayed there for almost three years until September 2016.

According to the woman, the family lived in one apartment, while Carnilinx kept the other. This is the apartment used by Malema and his colleagues. Her first encounter with Malema was back in 2014 when he came to the Raphael.

Mazzotti employed two Malawian chefs who used to cook for Malema and others in the apartment.

"Come meet the president," Mazzotti introduced Malema to Margaret and a Malawian chef, named John Mbewe. He agreed for his real name to be used and he signed a statement in Lilongwe in August 2019.

It was days after the general elections, and Malema and his driver has allegedly collected a cooler box half-filled with money.

This was the first time the EFF participated in general elections, and the party won 25 seats. The woman said she had seen the money and said it was to celebrate the EFF's achievement in the 2014 elections.

'Envelopes stuffed with cash'

During their meetings, Pauw wrote in his book that the woman stuck to her story, claiming that Malema would regularly fetch envelopes stuffed with cash, on which the name "Ju" was written. She said he would collect these from both the Raphael apartments.

Margaret could not say how much money the envelopes contained, but said it was full of R100 and R200 notes. The handing over of cash between Mazzotti and Malema would happen once a month or even more often, she said.



Margaret claimed that while working at Mazzotti's Hyde Park villa between January and February 2018, Malema had fetched money there as well.

The woman also recalled a time in 2017 when a man named "Tommy Mokoena", a lawyer acting for Malema, collected money from Mazzotti at the Raphael. Limpopo lawyer Tumi Mokwena represented Malema during the On-Point criminal case and his tax issues with SARS.

Mokwena has since been suspended from practising as an attorney following an application by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) in the Polokwane High Court earlier this year.

'Mazzotti is a smart man'

In a different chapter of his book, Pauw meets up with Malawian chef Mbewe in Lilongwe. The 41-year-old moved to South Africa from Malawi in 2005. He had worked for the Mazzottis since early 2014.

"Mazzotti is a smart man. We communicated mostly in Italian and, as a result, he trusted me," said Mbewe.

Mbewe described Mazzotti as a quiet man who was always dressed in black and often didn't eat.

Mbewe told Pauw how he witnessed several meetings between Mazzotti and Malema. On one occasion, Malema was accompanied by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

During the meetings, Mbewe alleged that there was an exchange of "lots of money" in bags. Mbewe further said he had to collect a bag full of money under a bed to give to Malema's driver/bodyguard.

Mbewe said:

I had to take it down to the parking basement, where I handed the bag to this person. He was then driving a dark-coloured Mercedes-Benz.

According to Mbewe, the EFF top command and their friends would frequent the Raphael Penthouse Suits. They often left behind a trail of destruction after their parties on Friday nights.

Margaret calls Malema "arrogant" and says he did not treat the staff in the apartment well.

She says in her affidavit that Malema and his cronies would leave behind cracked bottles of Moët French champagne that they had forgotten to take out of the freezer, empty bottles strewn across the lounge, dirty plates with remnants of flame-grilled chicken-and-chips, used condoms and female underwear in the bedrooms.

Margaret claims in the book, "There were traces of white powder on a DVD cassette. There was a rolled-up note next to the cassette."

Shivambu was a regular at the bashes, while she saw Mbuyiseni Ndlozi once.

Mbewe echoed Margaret's sentiments, saying the apartment was "very, very messy" after the parties.

"There were used condoms in the toilet, and the place was very, very messy. There were some of the underwear of girls in the apartment," he is quoted in the book.

Mbewe said he resigned in the second half of 2014 after he became aware of all the cash in the apartment and Margaret told him "this was the mafia". He told Mazzotti he was attending a funeral in Malawi and never returned.

In 2018, Margaret said she was transferred from the Raphael to work at the Carnilinx plant in Salisbury Street, central Johannesburg.

Here, she told Pauw, she witnessed how Mazzotti, one of his co-directors, Mohammadh Sayed, and other Carnilinx employees brought bags of cash into the factory.

"They brought up to eight bags into the factory every day. This money was counted in the boardroom at the factory," Margaret was quoted in the book. She said she saw them counting the money when she took food to them.

She said that while working at the factory, she witnessed Mazzotti, directors and other employees stuff A3-size envelopes full of money. They wrote "Ju" on the envelope, purportedly in reference to Malema.

She said, "We were just like flies on the wall. Nobody paid attention to us."

Margaret was fired from the company in 2018 after an employee accused her of stealing groceries. She turned to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA), which upheld her complaint. The company was ordered to pay her R20 000 in compensation.

Pauw did not approach Malema or Mazzotti for comment prior to the publication of his book, for fear that his sources may be targeted and intimidated.

"The South African Press Code requires that journalists give a person who is the subject of critical reportage the right of reply. There is, however, an exception: 'This need not be done where the publication has reasonable grounds for believing that by doing so it would be prevented from publishing the report or where evidence might be destroyed or witnesses intimidated'.

"This is one of the main reasons why we [Pauw and NB Publishers] have decided not to approach Adriano Mazzotti, Julius Malema or Floyd Shivambu for comment. We are fearful that Margaret could become the victim of intimidation. She is vulnerable and, to a certain extent, exposed. She is just an ordinary person speaking out about wrongful behaviour that she had witnessed, and we need to protect her as far as we can," writes Pauw in the book.

News24 will publish their responses if they decide to comment.

