EXCLUSIVE | De Ruyter briefed brigadier, commissioner and president's advisor on Eskom corruption

Kyle Cowan
Former Eskom CEO Andrè de Ruyter.
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images/Netwerk24

Former Eskom chief executive André de Ruyter personally briefed the highest-ranking police official in the country – national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola – on allegations of corruption at Eskom around syndicates operating in Mpumalanga and the alleged involvement of two senior ANC government officials. 

News24 has established Masemola acted on the information and tasked a senior police official, with decades of investigative experience, whose name is known to News24, to investigate the matters raised by De Ruyter. 

News24 also understands the briefing included information around four syndicates operating in Mpumalanga, where most of Eskom's coal-fired power stations are located.

