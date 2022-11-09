7h ago

EXCLUSIVE | FW de Klerk's Nobel Peace Prize stolen from his Cape Town home

Kyle Cowan
Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk accept their Nobel Prizes after being awarded jointly for their work to end apartheid peacefully on 9 December 1993 in Oslo.
GERARD JULIEN / AFP
  • A Nobel Peace Prize consisting of a gold medallion awarded to former president FW de Klerk was stolen from a safe inside his home.
  • Significant pieces of jewellery belonging to De Klerk's widow, Elita, were also taken, allegedly by a staff member who had worked for the family for seven years.
  • Elita is not hopeful that any of the stolen items will ever be recovered as police have failed to trace the suspect.

The Nobel Peace Prize former president FW de Klerk was awarded alongside former president Nelson Mandela in 1993 was stolen in a burglary at his home in Cape Town's upmarket Fresnaye suburb.

De Klerk, who died after a long battle with cancer in November last year, was honoured alongside Mandela with the prize at a ceremony in Oslo in December 1993 for "their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations of a new democratic South Africa".

Alongside the medallion, significant pieces of jewellery belonging to De Klerk's widow, Elita, were also taken from a safe inside the home. Elita de Klerk confirmed the theft to News24 when approached this week and said it was difficult for her to place a financial value on the items taken.

The peace prize is made of 196 grams of 18-carat gold with a diameter of 6.6cm, according to the Nobel Prize Committee's website.

"I realised that we were robbed in April of this year. On 5 April, I went to the safe and the safe was open. I had returned from an overseas trip on the fourth, so I remember the dates. Unfortunately, the safe was nearly empty," Elita said.

"A lot of my jewellery was taken – it is difficult to put a price to it, as the pieces that were taken were given to me over the last 50 years for occasions, plus I had pieces that I inherited from my mother," she added.

"I was shocked after the robbery, but somebody close to me died in a motor car accident and somehow this death put matters in perspective for me," she explained.

She confirmed that a case was registered with the Sea Point police, but none of the stolen items had been recovered.

The main suspect, she explained, was a man who had worked for the family for seven years prior to the theft. De Klerk said police had attempted to pursue the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

The man, whose identity is known to News24, was seen in a photograph with other staff members at the De Klerks' home.

Elita said she was not hopeful that any of the items would be recovered.

"They are very well organised, they take the loot and disperse it," she added.

Erik Aasheim, the media advisor for the Norwegian Nobel Institute, told News24 the De Klerk family had been given a gold-plated replica medallion of the prize in July.

Elita said she had not been contacted by any SAPS official after the burglary. News24 approached Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa for comment, but she had not responded at the time of writing.

Guarding the De Klerks falls to the Presidential Protection Service (PPS), which is a division of the SAPS. The home itself is also usually provided with static security, News24 understands.

Elita said that members of the PPS had been very kind to her, including Major General Wally Rhoode – the head of the PPS who has made headlines in connection with the burglary of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

Legacy

"From their different points of departure, Mandela and De Klerk have reached agreement on the principles for a transition to a new political order based on the tenet of one man-one vote," the press statement issued by the Nobel committee on 15 October 1993 reads.

"By looking ahead to South African reconciliation instead of back at the deep wounds of the past, they have shown personal integrity and great political courage. Ethnic disparities cause the bitterest of conflicts. South Africa has been the symbol of racially conditioned suppression," the statement continued.

Nobel Peace Prize winner FW de Klerk is presented
FW de Klerk is presented with the Praeses Elit Award at Trinity College in Dublin as a recognition of his key role in ending apartheid in SA.

"Mandela’s and De Klerk’s constructive policy of peace and reconciliation also points the way to the peaceful resolution of similar deep-rooted conflicts elsewhere in the world."

According to the Nobel website, the front of the medal shows Alfred Nobel, with his name as well as the years of his birth and death engraved along the edge.

"The reverse shows three naked men embracing - a symbol of the international fraternisation that Nobel wished to contribute to through the Peace Prize. The inscription is in Latin: Pro pace et fraternitate gentium (For peace and fraternity among peoples). Around the 5mm thick edge are engraved the words Prix Nobel de la Paix, the year, and the name of the laureate."

In June this year, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned his Nobel Peace Prize won in October 2021 for a record $103.5 million (roughly R1.7 billion). He said the proceeds would go to Unicef to help Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report by the Associated Press.

CBS News reported that in 2014 James Watson, who earned a Nobel Prize for his co-discovery of the structure of DNA in 1962, sold his medal for $4.76 million.


