MASHATILE UNMASKED | Solar energy, smart city: The multibillion-rand projects linked to ‘old friend’ Sithole, Ramaite revealed

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's close allies stand to benefit from multibillion-rand government contracts.

Businessmen Bridgman Sithole and Robinson Ramaite could pocket hundreds of millions from an expensive energy project in the Northern Cape and a large housing project in Gauteng.

Sithole says he and Mashatile are old friends, and Ramaite says he doesn't know how Mashatile came to holiday at a home owned by his company.

Bridgman Sithole, one of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's oldest and closest friends, is a director of a company set to make considerable profits over the next two decades from a major multibillion-rand energy contract from the government.



Another associate, Robinson Ramaite, whose companies have benefitted from Gauteng government contracts in the past, could similarly pocket millions from a mega housing project east of Pretoria.

Sithole is considered one of Mashatile's closest friends and is chairperson of the board of the Manzi Mashatile Foundation, named after the deputy president's wife and established after her death.

Mashatile has holidayed at a luxury holiday home on the southern Cape coast, owned by Ramaite's company, and sources in Mashatile's circles say they remain "good friends".

This in the wake of various revelations about Mashatile's seeming life of excess, bankrolled by businessmen such as corruption-accused Edwin Sodi, and Ndavhe Mareda, whose company has scored Eskom coal supply contracts.

Mashatile also lives in a R37 million house in Waterfall Equestrian Estate in Midrand, bought for him by his son and son-in-law. Their company has received millions in loans from an entity of the Gauteng government.

And this week, Netwerk24 reported two of Mashatile's sons, Thabiso Mashatile and Tinyiko Mvelase, are linked to a company that has received government tenders.

Sithole is a director of Aventro Investments which holds 14.5% in Redstone CSP, believed to be South Africa's biggest and most expensive independent power producers' project that is being constructed at a cost of R11.5 billion by the end of 2023.

Aventro was first awarded shares in the project in 2021.

Within weeks of Sithole assuming his directorship at Aventro, the company made a R12 million donation to the ANC on 29 March 2019.

The company donated a total of R34.8 million to the governing party in the space of seven months, but has not donated since the implementation of the Political Party Funding Act that would have necessitated the publication of the donations by the ANC.

Aventro CEO Tebogo Nkosi previously confirmed the donations to News24.

One of the most expensive sources of electricity in SA

Aventro gained its first shares in the Redstone project's holding company in April 2021, according to share registers obtained by News24, the same month Eskom signed an amendment to the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) that, according to two senior sources at the power utility, gave Redstone a massive increase in price per kilowatt hour of electricity provided to the power utility.

News24 understands during peak periods, Redstone will sell electricity to Eskom at R6.41 per kilowatt hour - making it the most expensive electricity in South Africa by a considerable margin. This figure was confirmed by two senior Eskom sources.

It is per kilowatt hour generated more expensive than the cash-hungry diesel open cycle gas turbines.

News24 asked whether the company could confirm the peak rates, as well as the standard or off-peak rate and whether Aventro directors played any role in securing the amendment of the PPA.

Sithole, through his lawyer, said he was not involved in securing the amended PPA.

It is unclear whether Sithole is also a shareholder of Aventro and if so, the extent of his shareholding as the company has refused to provide its shareholder registers for scrutiny despite official requests by News24.

He has been listed as a director of the company since 1 February 2019.

It is further unclear what expertise or resources Aventro brings to the table on the Redstone project that is still under construction near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape.

Redstone CSP, when completed, will, like other concentrated solar plants, use sunlight to generate heat that can be stored and then used to generate electricity after the sun has gone down, unlike other solar power plants.

Sithole did not want to comment about Aventro, saying through his lawyer, "our client is not at liberty nor under any compulsion to be drawn into replying to interrogatories, in particular about the business, engagements and transactions of Aventro Investments and ACWA".

According to senior ACWA official Nandu D Bhula, "Aventro are an investor with no direct role in the Project company. They were not a part of the negotiations with Eskom over the amendment of the PPA and ACWA Power did not rely on any political connections that the directors of Aventro may have held to secure the amendments to the Redstone PPA".

"Any and all questions related to the tariff are best referred to Eskom or the Department of Minieral Resources and Energy as we cannot divulge details on or in relations to tariff rates," Bhula said.

CSP plants use mirrors to concentrate sunlight onto a collector. The heat from the concentrated light is stored, in Redstone's case a molten salt storage system. This is advantageous as peak periods are usually shortly after dark.

Eskom pays a premium for power dispatched to the grid during peak periods, especially in the early evenings when demand for electricity spikes considerably between 16:00 and 21:00.

This means Redstone's agreement with Eskom has two tariffs built in - a peak and standard or base tariff.

The PPA with Eskom is worth potentially R40 billion over the next 20 years if Redstone produces the amount of electricity it claims it will be able to produce and sells the maximum possible to Eskom during peak every day.

Sithole and Mashatile

Sithole confirmed to News24 he had known Mashatile "for most of my life as a friend and comrade".

In another missive through his lawyer, he added: "Our client takes note of your rhetoric and has instructed that he won't be drawn into participating in a fishing expedition in what appears to be a staged fact-free stunt purposed at spreading thin innuendo to draw readership to your publication."

Sithole and another of Mashatile's oldest friends, Mike Maile, have approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for an urgent interdict preventing Media24 publications, including News24, from linking them to the term "Alex Mafia".

Sithole is known to be close to Mashatile and is part of a group of friends from Alexandra who have remained in Mashatile's orbit for more than two decades.

When Mashatile was appointed MEC for housing, Sithole was appointed as his administrative secretary. And when Mashatile moved to finance as MEC, Sithole was appointed deputy chairperson of the board of the Gauteng Enterprise Development Agency.

Mashatile, Maile and Sithole also formed an investment company together, called Dibata Bata Investments.

All three were also shareholders in two other companies, Gadlex and Mowana Investments. In court papers, Sithole said he had not since worked in the public sector.

Mashatile disowned the shares in Mowana and was later cleared of wrongdoing by then-Gauteng integrity commissioner Jules Browde.

Through Mowana Investments, however, Sithole held shares in several companies that have done business with the government extensively over the past 15 years, including Stefanutti Stocks that won multibillion-rand tenders with Eskom and that Sithole personally was a shareholder until at least 2016.

Mowana and Sithole have since dispensed with their shareholding in Stefanutti Stocks, according to a company lawyer.

Sithole did not want to comment on his involvement with Mowana or Stefanutti Stocks, saying they were private companies, and he was "not at liberty nor under any compulsion to be drawn into replying to interrogatories, in particular about the business, engagements and transactions of entities you refer to. Our client makes clear that each of the entities you refer to are neither affiliated nor associated with any political formation".

Sithole has been linked to business deals with Mashatile in the past, including Business Connexion - an ICT company that was sold for billions of rand to Telkom in 2015.

In 2004 and 2005, Mashatile declared a shareholding in Gadlex Investments which held shares in BCX.

This while Mashatile was Gauteng MEC for economic affairs, and the Gauteng Shared Services Centre - a former Gauteng government agency that was used to centralise procurement of services for provincial departments - awarded several contracts to BCX.

Mashatile disowned the shares according to reports by the Mail and Guardian newspaper in 2007, saying they had been a share option he never exercised, and despite not doing so, had thought it best to declare the interest to the Gauteng legislature.

His daughter, Palesa, took up a job with BCX while the tenders were being adjudicated. She was married to businessman Nceba Nonkwelo sometime before 2007.

Aventro Investments

Another director of Aventro, Joan Madibeng, has appeared in several pictures posted by her husband, Jeff, on Facebook where they both sport ANC regalia, or pose with prominent ANC figures, including Mashatile, Jacob Zuma and Nomvula Mokonyane.

Aventro CEO Tebogo Nkosi maintained Aventro had been subjected to numerous due diligence processes in connection with it obtaining a shareholding in the most expensive independent power producer project to date, the Redstone CSP project, and that and these processes had concluded its affairs were above board.

Nkosi ignored requests to see the due diligence reports and to provide News24 with the names of the legal or audit firms that undertook the due diligence investigations.

"The aforementioned due diligence, enhanced due diligence, queries and processes which included KYC [know your customer], FIC [Financial Intelligence Centre (sic)] and PEP [politically exposed persons] queries have not and never will at any stage of our business identify Aventro as one which is associated with … Mashatile nor one which is politically exposed," Nkosi said.

The billion-rand housing project

News24 can also reveal in 2017 the Department of Human Settlements in Gauteng awarded Verge Management Services, a company belonging to Ramaite, a contract to build a new city in Cullinan, Pretoria.

At the time Verge Management Services was awarded the contract, Mashatile was MEC for human settlements in Gauteng.

The project, which will cost more than R1 billion, is one of many "mega cities" the provincial government is building across the province at a cost of hundreds of billions.

Verge Management Services is a subsidiary of the Simeka Group.

In March 2009, Mashatile came under fire and was accused of being conflicted following revelations he had holidayed in Knysna at a house owned by Sifikile Developers.

At the time, Ramaite was a director of Sifikile Developers.

Ramaite told News24 he did not know how Mashatile ended up spending his holiday in Sifikile's house in Knysna.

"I had nothing to do with it. It could very well have been at the invitation of other Sifikile directors."

Following the revelation, the DA in Gauteng requested the Public Protector to investigate Mashatile's alleged conflict.

Ramaite is the founder and executive chairperson of the Simeka group, a private investment company with interests in mining and energy, infrastructure, agriculture, property, and healthcare.

Simeka's chief executive, Cecil Maswanganyi, told News24 the project had not started because the City of Tshwane had failed to provide bulk water infrastructure.

It has also not approved a Regional Spatial Development Framework (RSDF) which is necessary for the project to get underway.

Maswanganyi told News24 the project had now been aborted because of unresolved issues with the City of Tshwane.

"The project will not be implemented because as previously mentioned, the agreements have lapsed. Verge could not continue with the project as the government entities involved had not resolved the issues previously mentioned."

But a source from the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tshwane was currently sorting out the bulk water and RSDF and once it done so, the department would renew Verge Management Services' contracts and allow the company to proceed with the project.

The Cullinan project is not Ramaite's first ones in Gauteng.

In 2007, the Gauteng Shared Services Centre (GSSC), an entity of the provincial Department of Finance, awarded Sibize International Calling, a company in which Ramaite was a director, a R1 billion contract to set up and operate a call centre in the province.

Mashatile was MEC for finance at the time.

One of Sibize's former directors, Maswanganyi, is a former operations manager at the GSSC.

Maswanganyi told News24 he left the GSSC in December 2001, adding he had resigned from Sibize in August 2007.

He said he was not sure if he was still a director at Sibize when the GSSC awarded the company the call centre contract.

Ramaite did not respond to requests for comment.



