MASHATILE UNMASKED | The secret luxury life and state capture links of a president-in-waiting

Tenderpreneurs and friends with billions in government contracts helped Deputy President Paul Mashatile maintain his lifestyle for years, including payments to girlfriends and stays in luxury homes.

Mashatile has used this modus operandi before, when in 2009 he was seen spending Christmas in a Knysna home owned by a businessman doing work with the Gauteng government.

The deputy president has perfected the art of deriving value from assets registered in the names of his friends and benefactors, notably his oldest pals, members of the "Alex Mafia".

Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town’s exclusive Atlantic Seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.



One of Mashatile's largest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, the politically connected businessman currently on trial for charges of corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier and now ex-ANC bigwig, Ace Magashule.

Mashatile, who is open about his ambition to supplant President Cyril Ramaphosa as the next head of state, has also perfected the art of attaining what appears to be beneficial ownership without having it registered in his name, nor does he pay directly for it, or explain the source of the benefaction. Regular companions and sources with direct access to Mashatile and his lifestyle say he almost never pays for anything directly out of his own pocket.

READ | All Mashatile's men: the advisors behind the scenes

The deputy president until recently used Sodi’s palatial Clifton home as a base, but the property was sold by the state last year for R78 million. Mashatile used the house even after it was placed under court ordered preservation by the state in 2020, and despite close friends and advisors warning him against his continued association with Sodi.

Mashatile also has free access to another home in Fresnaye, around the corner from Clifton, that is registered in the name of a company owned by Ndavhe Mareda, a businessman whose company recently received coal supply contracts from Eskom.



So often would Mashatile use the house, a regular companion tells News24, that Mareda would arrange for the keys of the house to be delivered to him before he arrived.

He would entertain female friends and members of his inner circle at both homes, where, according to the companion, expensive alcohol would be consumed, and romantic relationships pursued.



Mashatile made use of Sodi’s palatial Clifton house at least once a month between late 2016 and early 2022, News24 has established, and not only entertained his friends, but also used the sprawling home to conduct business and political meetings far away from his wife, adult children and other alleged girlfriends in Gauteng.

Current ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was one of the politicians who met with Mashatile at Sodi’s home, a source revealed. Mbalula read, but did not respond to, texts seeking his comment and did not return phone calls.



He used Mareda's house interchangeably, but sources explained that Sodi's home was his most frequented haunt.

News24 estimates Mashatile's official earnings between 1994 and 2022 - which included stints as a Gauteng MEC, Gauteng premier, minister and deputy minister, and ANC treasurer - at around R25 million.

He only has one property registered in his name - in Kelvin, Johannebsurg, - and recently transferred a long-term lease in Waterfall Estate in Midrand that was held in his name to new lessees for which he was paid R5.2 million.

Mareda’s Fresnaye home, situated in Head Road, and just a few doors down from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s palatial home situated in the same street, is worth more than R30 million.

Mashatile did not respond to a set of written questions sent to his spokesperson, Vukani Mde, on 6 June. Mde ignored calls and emails on 18 and 20 June and read, but did not respond to, text messages seeking comment for this story. News24 also requested an interview with Mashatile in addition to the written questions.

Corruption accused Sodi's house

The State Capture Inquiry led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo devoted considerable time to decoding Sodi's business deals.

Zondo found that Sodi made generous payments through the accounts of his business, Blackhead Consulting, to obtain access, secure influence and retain connections with individuals at provincial and national government, News24 previously reported.

"Whether or not such payments were intended by Sodi to obtain an immediate direct benefit in return or create obligations for the future, this would unquestionably indicate an appetite on the part of Sodi for some form of state capture," Zondo's report reads.

Gallo Images PHOTO: Papi Morake, Gallo Images

Speaking at a symposium hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council last Thursday, Zondo warned that state capture could easily happen again, and bemoaned the slow implementation of the commission's plethora of recommendations.



"If another group of people were to do exactly what the Guptas did to pursue state capture, Parliament would still not be able to stop it. That is simply because I have seen nothing that has changed. If Parliament won't be able to protect the people's interests, who will protect the people?" Zondo asked.

Mashatile in 2021 said the ANC would build the capacity to fight corruption, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper quoted him as saying:

Like the Communist Party of China, we too will constantly improve our movement's capacity and capability to lead a united society. We too will build a strong, ethical ANC, that will act firmly without fear or favour against corruption.

But Mashatile, it appears, has nurtured a close relationship with Sodi, who allowed him use of his home in Clifton – and according to the Zondo Commission, made payments directly to Mashatile - 15 payments totalling R371 553 between February 2015 and September 2016.

The property was part of a restraint order sought by the National Prosecuting Authority in 2020, when Sodi was charged along with others for his role in the R255-million asbestos contract in the Free State. The matter is still pending before the courts. Sodi’s company, Blackhead Consulting, received hundreds of millions of rands in contracts with government entities over the past decade. The MJS Family Trust, of which Sodi is a trustee, purchased the Clifton home in 2016 for R62 million.

Sodi, who appeared before the commission, claimed the payments were made "directly to the ANC" and admitted that his company, Blackhead Consulting, was "heavily invested in conducting business with government at a provincial level". Blackhead, Sodi said, had received more than R1 billion during its existence from the Department of Human Settlements and that the company had a turnover of R1 billion in 2014 alone.



Mareda, responding through a private PR company, acknowledged ownership of the home "which he shares with members of his family".

"For reasons of the privacy, safety and security of both his family and him as private citizens, he is not obligated to discuss his private life," the PR company said in a written response to questions.

He would not be drawn on questions relating to his relationship with Mashatile, saying only that he "knows Mashatile as a prominent public figure and senior government leader who interacts with the private sector on matters relating to business and the economy".

READ | Carol Paton: A Mashatile presidency may be coming soon. What does he stand for?

Mareda's company, Black Royalty Minerals, recently bought Koornfontein Mine that was previously owned by the Guptas and secured a coal supply deal with Eskom earlier this year, according to information obtained through a Promotion of Access to Information Act request filed by News24.

"[BRM] is a private company which is neither affiliated to nor associated with any political formation. It conducts its business relationships with all its business partners, associates, suppliers, and customers, as well as all relevant stakeholders in the broader local and international business society, including Eskom, in a non-partisan, open, transparent, honest and legally compliant manner; and does not peddle nor curry any special favours with any of them," Mareda said.

"I'm sorry, I have no idea what you are on about, and if I may politely ask, please don't contact me again," Sodi said via a text when asked by News24 about Mashatile’s use of his Clifton home.



It is not the first time Mashatile has been caught languishing in homes owned by wealthy friends and acquaintances.

In 2009, he spent the Christmas holiday in a Thesen Island home owned by a company named Sifikile Developers, partly owned by Robinson Ramaite, another close friend who through other businesses, notably Sibize International Calling, had contracts with Gauteng provincial entities worth hundreds of millions of rands.

"It's his house. They just never registered it in his name," the source and close Mashatile companion said of the Knysna home. Deeds office records reflect that Sifikile Developers remains the owner of the exclusive home, but it can be rented out for R5 000 a night, according to one online listing found by News24.

READ | Mashatile says govt has created 'employment opportunities' for young people, despite sluggish economy

Ramaite’s company received tenders from the Gauteng government worth billions of rand while Mashatile was premier. The Public Protector was asked to investigate the matter, but News24 could find no indication that anything came of it. At the time, Sifikile director Fernando Acafrao told the Mail & Guardian that his business partner and friend, Bridgman Sithole – another long-time associate of Mashatile – had made the introduction.

"I met Paul through him," Acafrao told the paper.

Ramaite – through a joint venture with his Simeka Group and Gupta-linked Regiments Capital – won a tender to build a diplomatic compound in New York City in 2016. This month, the Supreme Court of Appeal declared the deal unlawful. If the deal went through, it would have cost the taxpayer in the region of R3 billion.

Paper trail

News24 conducted an extensive investigation of Mashatile's affairs, encompassing the past 30 years that he has spent occupying various elected positions in provincial and national government. He was sworn in as deputy president in March, after occupying the position of treasurer-general in the ANC.

Allegations of corruption surfaced during Mashatile's early years in government, but little evidence has ever emerged of his direct involvement with the awarding of or tampering with state contracts. Nevertheless, a group of his closest and oldest friends known as the "Alex Mafia", profited handsomely from government contracts worth billions, while on paper, Mashatile gained very little overt wealth over the years.

Mashatile has only two vehicles currently registered in his name, a 1995 Volkswagen and a 2007 BMW. He has only one property, a large home in Kelvin, Johannesburg, that was purchased in 2002 for R300 000 from a company with links to the Shoprite Group.

Houses in the area have sold for more than R10 million in recent years, deeds office records show.

In December 2009, Mashatile and his now late wife Manzi, signed a 99-year lease agreement for a large vacant stand inside the Waterfall Estate. The lease was signed with Waterfall Properties WUQF, a company belonging to the Mia family which owns vast tracts of land in Midrand.

The Mashatiles paid R1.95 million for the lease, including R100 000 in deposits. In June 2022, Mashatile in his capacity as executor of his wife's estate, signed an extension to the lease agreement for a further R200 000 payment – it effectively renewed the lease agreement for 99 years.

The very next month, Mashatile assigned the lease to a married couple who appear to have recently moved back to South Africa after stints living in the US and New Zealand. The agreement, filed with the deeds office, effectively cedes the 99-year lease to the couple. For this right, they paid R5.2 million to Mashatile.

Between 2009 and December 2022, the plot of land stood empty, and construction of a large home is now under way.

Mashatile is also not a director of any companies that appear to be linked to personal business interests. He is still listed as a director of Dakawa Properties – the ANC's property holding company. He would have assumed directorship by virtue of his appointment as treasurer-general of the party.

Secret life

Sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity but with intimate knowledge of Mashatile’s affairs, painted a portrait of booze-fueled parties with many young women. A regular companion of Mashatile's described how the parties would often include trips to upmarket nightclubs, sometimes with Sodi in tow, and would run until the early hours with significant alcohol consumption a regular occurrence.

He allegedly snubbed a string of long-term lovers when he got married in March to Humile Mjongile, the widow of former Western Cape ANC leader Songezo Mjongile who died in 2020 of cancer. Mashatile's wife Manzi also passed away after a long illness in July of 2020.

Supplied Supplied

Another woman with whom Mashatile is reported to have had a long-term relationship died in June 2021. News24 has been unable to verify the circumstances around her passing.



In March 2023, hundreds gathered at Mashatile's home in Kelvin to celebrate his wedding to Mjongile. The wedding and the fact that Mashatile and Humile were in a relationship was apparently, a surprise according to at least two women who claim to have been a long-term extra-marital relationship with Mashatile.

This set off a storm of disclosures from other women in his life who, up until that point, had apparently not been informed of the marriage to Humile, who, sources say would make the best "first lady" – an indication of perceptions around Mashatile's increasing presidential ambitions.

It is widely understood that Mashatile is working hard behind the scenes to ascend to the office of president, with political sources claiming it was "only a matter of time" before he succeeded.

At the time of his traditional wedding to Mjongile, News24 has heard from a source close to Mashatile’s inner circle, he allegedly had relationships with at least three other women who were apparently not informed of his impending nuptials. A fourth woman with whom he is believed to have had a long-term relationship died in June 2021, almost exactly 12 months after the death of his wife, Manzi.

READ | Sikonathi Mantshantsha: Open public representatives' tax records. There's nothing to hide, right?

She had been a onetime business partner of Tebogo Mogashoa, one of Mashatile's alleged benefactors.

In each case, the women apparently believed they were in a committed relationship with Mashatile and that they would build a home together, according to one source with knowledge of discussions between Mashatile and one woman with whom he was involved. He would also take care of their financial needs, including purchasing luxury vehicles and monthly cash payments to cover expenses.

In April, Mashatile's advisor Keith Khoza obtained an interim protection order against two women who he claimed were trying to extort money from Mashatile. Both women, Gugu Nkosi and Norma Mbatha, were reported to have been involved with Mashatile intimately. Mbatha’s matter was before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 19 June and postponed to 22 August. Nkosi is expected to face off against Khoza in the same court on Monday 26 June (today).

Khoza alleged in court papers, according to a report by the Sunday Times, that Nkosi and Mbatha were colluding to incite violence against him and Mashatile. Mbatha hit back, opening a case of defamation and violation of the Protection of Personal Information Act against Khoza.

Nkosi, News24 understands was in a relationship with Mashatile for roughly 8 years.

Nkosi provided proof of payments showing monthly deposits of R100 000 or more and claimed that Mashatile had rented or bought a Porsche Cayenne vehicle for her. She was involved in an altercation at Mashatile's home where Khoza attempted to prevent her from entering the premises, after which she allegedly drove into the gate and forcibly gained entry, only to find Mashatile in the company of another woman, believed to be Humile.

Nkosi has opened a case of gender-based violence against Khoza, alleging that he physically assaulted her during the incident as he tried to prevent her entry into the property. News24 understands that investigations are still ongoing.

Khoza was appointed as Mashatile's political advisor in April, the move announced just days after he obtained the interim protection order against Nkosi and Mbatha. He is known as Mashatile’s right-hand and is his closest confidant.

Following Mashatile's nuptials in March, the Sunday Times first published a picture of him with a hand around Nkosi’s waist on the balcony of a home that appears to be in Fresnaye, with views of Sea Point. It closely matches the location of Mareda's home.

The picture was reportedly taken on Valentine's Day in 2020, just a few months before Mashatile's wife died, and Khoza was the "cameraman".



