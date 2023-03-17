METRO MELTDOWN | Durban's sewer network on verge of collapse, municipality has no money for maintenance

eThekwini’s sewer infrastructure faces a high risk of collapsing completely should officials fail to do urgent maintenance.

The collapse of the sewer network will result in ecological and health disasters.

The municipality does not have the funds it needs to carry out maintenance and refurbish its sewer system in the short, medium, and long term.

Engineers at the eThekwini Municipality have raised the alarm about the poor state of the city's sewer infrastructure, arguing should maintenance not be done urgently, the system faces a "high risk" of collapsing completely.

The engineers have warned if urgent maintenance and refurbishment was not carried out urgently, the city's sanitation infrastructure would collapse, resulting in environmental and public health disasters.

The grave warnings are contained in an internal audit of the city's sanitation infrastructure, a memorandum to the City's executive committee by officials in the sanitation department and a report by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Warning of collapse of sanitation infrastructure

The audit report, published in the middle of last year, said "the situation within sanitation operations department is dire and requires immediate attention from the highest spheres failing which it can only result in complete collapse of all sanitation infrastructure in the short term".

The report stated:

The sanitation system is severely constrained with a high risk of complete system collapse in the short term.

The report to the City's executive committee, authored a year ago, revealed in recent years, eThekwini had not had capital investment on its ageing sewer infrastructure.

"The city has not had any major capital investments on the sewer infrastructure to address aging and dilapidated infrastructure and these include sewer pipe replacement programmes, rehabilitation and upgrading of pump stations, hydraulic and functional capacity upgrades on wastewater treatment works."

The city's sewer infrastructure was in desperate need of refurbishment and replacement, said the report, adding due to the lack of capital and maintenance budgets, officials have adopted the run-to-failure approach - fixing and maintaining infrastructure when it has failed and stopped working.

The report showed in the short term - 0 to three years - officials would need R2.6 billion for emergency maintenance and refurbishment of sewer and wastewater infrastructure.

In the medium term - 0 to five years - authorities need R1.2 billion while in the long term - 0 to 10 years - the council will need R4 billion.

No capital budget for the emergency projects

But officials said the City did not have the money it needed for emergency upgrades and long-term sewer capital projects.

"There is currently no capital budget for the emergency projects listed in appendix A and therefore this report is for noting by the executive committee of these projects and the urgent need for additional capital and operating budgets in the current and upcoming financial years."

All three reports paint a picture of a dramatic decline in sewer infrastructure maintenance over the past five years.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's report said:

Several upgrade and refurbishment projects have been unilaterally deferred, delayed or abandoned and this has further contributed to the infrastructure deterioration.

"Effluent compliance at wastewater treatment plants have deteriorated to poor status and urgent intervention is required by treatment works to optimise their operations and maintenance."

There was a general absence of asset management resulting in widespread equipment failure and infrastructure deterioration, said the report.

This shows there has been a significant reduction in faecal sludge processing at wastewater treatment plants.

In February, March and April 2015, eThekwini's wastewater treatment plants treated 1 294, 1 485 and 1 632 tonnes of faecal sludge, respectively. Fast forward to 2021, only 15 tonnes was processed in February. No faecal sludge was processed in March and April 2021. No sludge was processed at all last year.

The syndicate behind R781 million in irregular property deals in the Tshwane metro

New City of Joburg bosses gun for ex-mayor, MMC in move that could see their ousting The report to the City's executive committee showed eThekwini had 8 500km of sewer network much of which has exceeded the 50-year life span. "It is therefore essential that the City starts a condition assessment and pipe replacement programme to try and cut down on maintenance costs. The city experiences over 50 sewer blockages daily, of which 10% is attributed to damaged sewer pipes and manholes." eThekwini had 27 wastewater treatment works, of which 17 have completely collapsed, said the report. "Due to the criticality of the situation which has been aggravated by insufficient budget allocation and budgets cuts, both from operating and capital allocation, some of the work must be done under emergency to prevent the situation from deteriorating further," it added. The sewer infrastructure audit report showed only 129 of the 220 wastewater pump stations, just over 50%, were working. "Pump station failures result in sewage overflows, often polluting nearby water resources and eventually lead to closure of beaches as well as triggering non-compliance notices and directives for the City." Many of the city's beaches were closed for months on end last year. The engineers who authored the report recommended that eThekwini establishes a permanent project management office to tackle the decline in wastewater infrastructure. "The paralysis of project implementation has significantly affected water and sanitation infrastructure. Urgent intervention is required by the eThekwini Municipality to halt the collapse of water and sanitation infrastructure."



"The lack of maintenance, frequent breakdowns and lack of redundancy in sludge treatment equipment has led to significant loss of sludge treatment capacity. Sludge treatment equipment is often very old and requires replacement/refurbishment."