SILENCED | Tembisa tender tycoon, his 'mama cat', and their brazen blue-light brigade

News24 Investigations
  • A central figure in the Tembisa Hospital procurement scandal, security boss Vusimuzi Matlala, is now under investigation for the "illegal" use of blue lights and sirens. 
  • News24 obtained Instagram footage published by his partner, showing the use of these high-security cavalcades to ferry her to the airport and to drop off her children. 
  • The Instagram profile, now pulled down, was a chronicle of wealth and opulence. 

Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Vusimuzi Matlala – whose companies scored nearly R5 million in contracts red-flagged by Babita Deokaran – is now under investigation for his illegal blue-light cavalcade used for airport trips and school runs.  

Matlala’s partner Cordelia Kabeng, calling herself "mama cat", boasted to her 12 000 Instagram followers about her high-speed escorts, replete with lights and sirens, to drop off her "cubs".  

Matlala has close ties to Hangwani Morgan Maumela, the central node in an extraction syndicate of little-known companies and opaque trusts which saw R23 million in dicey payments channelled their way. 

Matlala himself – through three companies in trade with the East Rand hospital – raked in his millions in just one month. Maumela is tied to Matlala through a once-shared interest in private security outfit called Cat VIP Protection.

In as much as Matlala enjoyed favoured access to lucrative health department contracts, this security company appears to have influence which stretched into the uppermost ranks of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

Do you have a tipoff for our investigations team or have information that could shape this story? Communicate confidentially on Telegram and Signal – 082 073 8565 - or email tips@24.com

Matlala’s EMPD links  

News24 obtained a copy of an EMPD memorandum dated in October 2021. It was signed by Julius Mkhwanazi – the then acting deputy commissioner.  

Deokaran
A supposed memorandum of confirmation from the Ekurhuleni Metro Police to Matlala's Cat VIP Security

It is positioned as a "letter of confirmation" which states, under his authority, that metro cops have "an endless working relationship and memorandum of understanding with CAT VIP to assist EMPD officers in any VIP protection and security services in and outside the city of Ekurhuleni".

Mkhwanazi also lists the details of seven cars – and their registration numbers – "that we work with", according to the memo.

News24 has confirmed that three of these cars, positioned as those of the security company, are registered to the Ekurhuleni Metro Municipality fleet. 

Ekurhuleni Metro spokesperson Zweli Dlamini confirmed that the cars were assets registered on the municipality’s books. He could not say which unit within the local government the cars had been allocated to.  

Mkhwanazi read but did not respond to questions. News24 asked about the legitimacy of the letter, under what authority it was granted and for him to provide a copy of the memorandum of understanding.  

The Instagram high life 

One of the municipality’s cars surfaced in an Instagram video posted by Kabeng, thought to be Matlala’s partner.  

The 2015 BMW 7 series G11 730d, with licence plate JV 09 RT GP, appears in the video published on 4 January last year. It shows Kabeng posing next to a charted light aircraft and black cars, with a caption, "Mama Cat n her fleet" (sic). News24 geolocated this footage to Pretoria’s Wonderboom airport.    

Another undated video – shot from within a car – shows a vehicle fitted with blue dash lights weaving through traffic while a siren blares. Of this, Kabeng wrote: "Blue lights… to drop of the Queen n her cubs" (sic).  

A third shows a trailing escort car in her cavalcade that is flitted with blue lights, both on the dash and in the grill.  

Both Matlala and Kabeng refused to answer questions about the nature of their relationship. But information obtained by News24 suggests that the pair are lovers.  

Deokaran
Security boss and tender tycoon Vusimuzi Matlala and his Instagram partner Cordelia Kabeng.

According to Companies and Intellectual Property Commission information, Kabeng was the founding director of Cat VIP Protection in 2017. She resigned less than a month later, and control of the entity was briefly ceded to Maumela, and then finally Matlala.  

Both Kabeng and Matlala share the same residential address in Mamelodi, according to the CIPC.  

Her Instagram profile, which was downed after News24 issued questions, is a chronicle of her lavish life of international holidays, high-end clothing, and blue-light escorts.  

Deokaran
The Instagram high life of Cordelia Kabeng.

Matlala: The security don  

The security firm’s website gushes that Matlala has "three decades of experience in offering a strict level of VIP Protection, intelligence and protection that is innovative and with individually tailored solutions to exclusive profiled clients security needs.". 

At 46, this means his experience in this sector began when he was 16.  

He was linked to the Tembisa Hospital scandal via three companies which he controls, namely; Falcon Cat Trading and Suppliers, Black AK Trading and Suppliers, and Cor Kabeng Trading and Suppliers. The latter appears to be an adaptation of Kabeng’s name. 

These entities were flagged by Deokaran in a report into "possibly fraudulent activity" at the Tembisa Hospital and identified R850 million in transactions she felt required further scrutiny. She was assassinated three weeks after filing it.  

Under investigation 

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said that the use of blue lights and sirens was strictly governed by the Road Traffic Act – legislation which should put such out of Matlala’s reach.  

Of the memo, she said that the EMPD did not have "any formal relationship with this private firm. It must be noted that EMPD will never issue any tools of trade to any private contractor that is for the sole use of law enforcement".  

Thepa added that many elements of the letter appeared dubious, and its authenticity and how it was obtained will be established in an internal investigation.   

"The memo has been referred to the Internal Affairs unit for an urgent investigation to commence into the authenticity of it," she said.    

News24 sent questions to Matlala and Kabeng, requesting details around the memo, the use of blue warning lights and sirens, their relationship, and their well-heeled lifestyle. They did not respond.   

Skeletons in the closet 

News24 previously reported that Matlala has a criminal record for house breaking which dates back to 2001, raising questions over how he was appointed as a company director, as a conviction is preclusive.  

It would also be a preclusive in obtaining a licence to operate from the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).  

READ | Mother of Tembisa tender ‘don’ scores R30m Sea Point property as tenderpreneur network expands

The deals Matlala scored from the Gauteng Department of Health will form part of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into Tembisa Hospital.  

In December, a preliminary report found rampant syndicate activity in which kingpins – via webs of shell corporations and proxy directors – extracted more than R1 billion in a three-year span.  

Investigators described what they had found as "the tip of the iceberg" and now require a presidential proclamation to dig into money flows, and how contracts for the supply of medical equipment were directed to a group of select individuals.   

