Six months of nothing: Tembisa Hospital staff who helped R1 billion tender mafia still at work

accreditation
Jeff Wicks
Babita Deokaran.
Babita Deokaran.
  • Nine Tembisa Hospital officials linked to dodgy contracts are still at work, including the supply chain management boss. 
  • No action has been taken against them – and a disciplinary process has barely started – six months after they were identified by the Special Investigating Unit.
  • Deokaran's family said the lack of accountability was an affront to her memory. She was assassinated three weeks after reporting her concerns over Tembisa Hospital. 

Nine Tembisa Hospital officials who rigged inflated medical supply contracts – part of a R1 billion extraction network first flagged by Babita Deokaran – are still at work, and no action has been taken against them.

This comes six months after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) identified their roles in rubberstamping purchase agreements, in some cases based on fake and forged documentation, that saw the impoverished facility paying excessively high prices.

READ: SILENCED | 'I know nothing': How a pool cleaner, unemployed guard were used to 'cook' Tembisa tenders

"It hurts us immensely that life goes on as normal for the allegedly corrupt officials of Tembisa Hospital, without any suspension or punishment whatsoever. The wheels of justice seem to be moving very slowly, sending out a clear message that despite so much proof of criminal activity, justice does not prevail," the Deokaran family said. 

"Poor communities are suffering because of greed and we ask ourselves whether the death of Babita was in vain," they added.

In one instance, the cost of surgical drapes was inflated by nearly 2 000%, and the SIU squad recommended the nine officials face disciplinary action.

While these senior hospital officials in the supply chain management and finance sections remain in their posts, 217 companies identified by Deokaran and investigated by the SIU have not been blacklisted by the Gauteng Department of Health. 

More than half of these entities were exposed as syndicates, some linked to powerful political figures in the governing ANC. Among them are nearly 60 companies – that used proxy directors and fake addresses – that account for nearly R440 million pulled from the public purse.

Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko told the provincial legislature that the process to discipline Tembisa's inside men and women was still "being initiated". 

Deplorable

"The lack of action is utterly deplorable," the DA's Jack Bloom said.

Graphic asking readers for tips and information

"I am astounded these officials were not speedily suspended and disciplined. How can they still be at their jobs earning salaries when the evidence against them is readily available in the SIU report made public in December last year?" he fumed. 

Bloom called for the immediate suspension of the officials, adding: "I suspect there is deliberate foot-dragging to protect certain ANC politicians who benefit from the massive corruption at Tembisa Hospital. Meanwhile, patients suffer because money goes to greedy people instead of providing decent healthcare."  

Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University, said the slow pace of disciplinary action of "such importance to the integrity of the public health system" was baffling. 

"This has to be contrasted with the swift action taken against whistleblowers. This appears to reflect an inverted system of accountability, where the corrupt are protected and decent public servants are targeted. An inverted accountability system is invariably attributable to leadership decisions. In this instance, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the leadership in question extends from the top positions in the health department to the political office bearers," he added. 

Glacial pace

After a News24 investigative series titled Silenced lifted the lid on what Deokaran found at Tembisa the then Gauteng premier, David Makhura, asked the SIU to investigate. 

As part of a secondment agreement, the SIU examined a small fraction of more than 1 200 transactions Deokaran flagged as "possibly fraudulent". 

The SIU found that hospital officials overlooked a litany of discrepancies in bid documents, all of which were either missed or ignored to ensure that the contracts were awarded. 

"The adjudication went ahead based on insufficient, irregular and false information [provided by bidders]," the SIU report reads. It was recommended that hospital staff who played a role in facilitating these contracts face disciplinary action. 

Graft
All the Tembisa Hospital officials implicated in the SIU report are still at work, six months later.
Supplied

Two other staff members identified by the SIU have already resigned. 

In hand 

Alongside recommendations that hospital staff be disciplined, the SIU also called for hospital boss Ashley Mthunzi to be charged, as he had signed off on the deals. 

In this pursuit, the health department collated nearly 900 pages of bid documents, quotations, and purchase orders which revealed how systems designed to prevent corruption and graft were dodged.

Graft
The inflated prices Tembisa Hospital paid for medical supplies.
Rudi Louw

This same evidence pack could be used in disciplinary action against Mthunzi's underlings. 

Mockery 

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation director Neeshan Balton said the "inexplicable" delay made a laughing stock of the Gauteng government's anti-corruption stance. 

"It [the lack of disciplinary action] makes a mockery of Premier Panyaza Lesufi's comments that his administration would treat this matter with the seriousness it deserved. It [gives] short shrift [to] any notion that what Babita uncovered would be taken seriously.  

"It raises questions about why, and whether or not the key beneficiaries of this scheme may be providing funding to people or organisations that govern the province… I think it's deeply concerning."  

READ | 'Don of Tembisa' received millions in payments, bought Bantry Bay and Sandton mansions

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Stefanie Fick said that to curb corruption and to promote accountability and transparency, implementing the SIU's recommendations were non-negotiable. 

"Surely, if government is serious about efforts to clean up government, recommendations like these must be dealt with swiftly," she said. 

The Gauteng Department of Health did not respond to questions.


