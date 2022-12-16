6h ago

Gift an article
add bookmark

The president's man: Bejani Chauke scored millions from CR campaign – and now travels the world on Ramaphosa's business

accreditation
Kyle Cowan, Sipho Masondo and Azarrah Karrim
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bejani Chauke.
Bejani Chauke.
Tebogo Letsie/City Press

A company owned by Bejani Chauke, a presidential advisor and candidate to become the ANC's treasurer, pocketed millions from the CR17 campaign in 2016 and 2017, earning R16.2 million.

CR17 – the name of President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for ANC leadership in 2016 and 2017 – led to an apparent windfall for Chauke, too.

He bought several properties in the wake of the campaign, including a R1.9 million flat in Morningside, and a swanky R10 million house in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, which made him a neighbour of Hangwani Maumela, a tender don accused of wildly inflating prices for goods supplied to Tembisa Hospital – to the tune of some R380 million in four years. It is also known that they are friendly.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
arthur frasercyril ramaphosabejani chaukepolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
40% - 2074 votes
Lions
6% - 335 votes
Stormers
31% - 1612 votes
Sharks
22% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

4h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.53
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.79
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,781.09
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
-1.5%
Palladium
1,805.50
+0.9%
Platinum
995.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
81.21
-1.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo