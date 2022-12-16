The president's man: Bejani Chauke scored millions from CR campaign – and now travels the world on Ramaphosa's business

A company owned by Bejani Chauke, a presidential advisor and candidate to become the ANC's treasurer, pocketed millions from the CR17 campaign in 2016 and 2017, earning R16.2 million.

CR17 – the name of President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for ANC leadership in 2016 and 2017 – led to an apparent windfall for Chauke, too.

He bought several properties in the wake of the campaign, including a R1.9 million flat in Morningside, and a swanky R10 million house in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, which made him a neighbour of Hangwani Maumela, a tender don accused of wildly inflating prices for goods supplied to Tembisa Hospital – to the tune of some R380 million in four years. It is also known that they are friendly.