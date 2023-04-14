Tickets sell out in an hour for News24's Babita Deokaran feature documentary

A feature-length documentary produced by News24, titled Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered, will be screened at Ster-Kinekor in Rosebank, Johannesburg, next week.

Complimentary tickets, available to News24 subscribers, were sold out within an hour.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion on the threat posed by graft to democracy and the plight of South African whistleblowers.

Tickets for the exclusive screening of News24's feature-length documentary titled Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered, which will premiere next week, were snapped up within an hour.

This documentary, which combines exclusive interviews with Deokaran's relatives, never-before-seen home footage and vivid detail of the web of corruption she uncovered, is a tribute to her unwillingness to bow to wrongdoing.

The film will premiere at an exclusive screening at Ster-Kinekor at The Zone in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday evening. It will be followed by a panel discussion led by News24 investigations editor Pieter du Toit, in conversation with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's Neeshan Balton, author and broadcaster Mandy Wiener and investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.

The film – based on the award-winning series titled Silenced – will then be published on News24 on Friday morning, available for subscribers.



A trove of 60 000 Gauteng health department emails and the contents of Deokaran's phone allowed News24's investigations team to piece together – in some cases down to the second – the last month of her life and set out what would be her final graft investigation.

Her warnings about Tembisa Hospital were ignored, her damning report was buried and nearly R1 billion meant for the sick and dying was stolen. The police investigation into her killing has gone cold.



